Western Kentucky taking on Appalachian State in Boca Raton Bowl

By Kathy Laughlin, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
 5 days ago

Appalachian State will take on Western Kentucky in this year’s incarnation of the Boca Raton Bowl.

In its eighth year, the Dec. 18 game now known as the RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl will kick off at 11 a.m. at FAU Stadium, and it will be televised on ESPN.

Western Kentucky (8-5, 7-2 in Conference USA) and Appalachian State (10-3, 7-1 in Sun Belt Conference) will vie for the Howard Schnellenberger Championship Trophy, awarded to the champion of the RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl.

“We will have an opportunity to see history made in our game this year,” Boca Raton Bowl executive director Doug Mosley said in a news release. “Western Kentucky comes into this game with the nation’s top passing quarterback in Bailey Zappe, and he will be looking to set new NCAA single-season passing records in this game. On the other hand, Appalachian State has one of the best pass defenses in the nation. This matchup is going to amazing to watch unfold.”

