10 Things You Didn’t Know about NBC’s “Baking It”

By Camille Moore
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCooking competition shows have become major hits over the years, so it’s easy to see why networks keep creating them. However, just when you thought there couldn’t possibly be any more cooking show ideas, NBC comes through with a new show that will appeal to just about anyone who has a...

Here Are The Three Richest Cast Members Of “Parks And Recreation”

Often dubbed as the unofficial heir of The Office, Parks and Recreation was never able to match the same level of success, but as far as viewership and fan obsession goes, Parks and Recreation is definitely at the top. The mockumentary series follows the lives of government employees of a small-city parks department as they traverse through the inanity of mid-level government work. The sitcom stars Amy Poehler as the spunky, hypercompetitive assistant director of the parks department, Leslie Knope. Costarring alongside her are Nick Offerman, Chris Pratt, Adam Scott, Robe Lowe, Rashida Jones, Aziz Ansari, Aubrey Plaza, Retta, and Jim O’Heir. A few of the cast members, like Chris Pratt, Aziz Ansari, and Aubrey Plaza, can thank the sitcom for catapulting their careers to greater heights. Parks and Recreation made millions of fans happy. It also made a few of its performers very, very wealthy. Which of the show’s cast members have the highest net worth? Here are the three richest cast members of Parks and Recreation.
Jon Stewart returns to first on-camera acting role for 'Facts of Life' revival

Jon Stewart is returning to television for his first on-camera acting role in almost 20 years. The former host of Comedy Central’s “The Daily Show” has been tapped to join Jennifer Aniston, Gabrielle Union, Kathryn Hahn and Allison Tolman in the cast for the “Facts of Life” revival for ABC’s third “Live in Front of a Studio Audience” special.
Whatever Happened To Marc Summers?

During the 1990s and early 2000s, Nickelodeon had children’s programming on lock. From cartoons to live-action series, the network had a little something to offer everyone. On top of the usual offerings, Nickelodeon’s game shows were also very popular among its audience. One of Nickelodeon’s most popular game shows was Double Dare, a competition show that combined trivia with physical challenges and it was incredibly fun to watch. While the game itself was obviously the major draw, the show’s host, Marc Summers, was also a big part of the reason why it was so popular. Marc, who also worked with Nickelodeon on other shows, was known for being charismatic and funny. During the show’s run, he built a strong fan base. However, in the years since the show’s end, many people have lost track of the talented host. Keep reading to find out what Marc Summers has been up to since his days on Double Dare.
The 10 Best Ensemble Casts on TV Right Now

2021 saw many production delays due to the pandemic that resulted in a number of beloved series not returning to the air. Some shows have now been on hiatus for multiple years, including major hits like Stranger Things and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. But there is still plenty of quality to be found, particularly when it comes to the acting talent enlisted for some of the best – and most underappreciated – television that did run this year. Here are ten shows with truly terrific ensemble casts on TV right now.
Why Cosima Was The Coolest Character On “Orphan Black”

Orphan Black made its debut in March of 2013 and ran for five seasons until 2017. Through the show, we were introduced to the ‘Clone Club’, a group of sister clones led by Sarah Manning, all part of a project dubbed ‘Leda.’ Each of the clones embodied a different personality. Tatiana Maslany did such a great job when she portrayed the clones and was very deserving of her Emmy. Looking at all the characters, Maslany’s acting was so stellar, that it was impossible to imagine a single actor did all the heavy lifting. The coolest one of them all was Cosima. Here are a few reasons why:
'Being The Ricardos' Reactions Say Everybody Was Wrong About Nicole Kidman's Lucille Ball

A distracting wig and a shaky accent haven’t stopped Nicole Kidman from delivering an excellent performance before, so why should “Being The Ricardos” be any different?. Despite Debra Messing and everybody else doubting that Kidman could convincingly play Lucille Ball in Aaron Sorkin’s upcoming film, early responses describe her portrayal as “incredible” and “very impressively acted,” while praising her for capturing “the spirit and vigor” of the comedy icon.
Five Film Sets of Wes Anderson That We Would Want to Live Inside

Entering the whimsical world of acclaimed filmmaker, Wes Anderson, is one of the great cinematic experiences. His visual artistry is out of this world, as he continues to come up with the most eccentric and imaginative films. His works of art have also served as an inspiration for major brands all over the world through the years. Anderson first aspired to be a writer at young age, but realized the beauty of filmmaking after toying with his father’s Super 8 camera while making silent films. Thank goodness for this discovery, as it has allowed us to see a new realm of filmmaking, and has allowed us to immensely enjoy one project after the other. Leave it to Anderson to make us see the world through different lenses. Only he can make the unconventional become endearing, and the out of the box elevate into something magical. Here are five film sets of Wes Anderson that we would want to live inside:
Meet The Cast of Abbott Elementary

Few people work as diligently and with such dedication as an educator. Now, imagine being a teacher in a public school in a Philadelphia neighborhood that isn’t exactly crawling with PTA moms, and you might find that the teachers there have more working against them than they do for them – it’s the premise behind the new show “Abbott Elementary,” and it’s a good one. this show is going to air its first episode on December 7, 2021, and it’s going to be big. These teachers are all working for a public school with a principal who can’t exactly read the room on a good day, and they don’t have much going on in their favor. However, they are all dedicated. They want to do good things and make things happen, and they are doing just that. It seems that this show will air a special introduction in December, and then it will go back to Tuesday nights beginning January 4, 2022. It’s an ABC comedy, and we have a feeling it’s going to be that good. While we don’t have a lot of information about each of the characters yet, we do know who is going to take on each one, and we thought it was time to make the announcement to fans who want to tune in to see this hilarious take on modern-day teaching in a school that might not be the best of the best. The cast is phenomenal, and we want to introduce the teachers of Abbott Elementary.
The Five Best Big Bads on Buffy the Vampire Slayer

Ever since Joss Whedon’s iconic series about a valley girl turned supernatural-battling warrior ended in 2003, Buffy the Vampire Slayer has not only become a sacred classic to its fans both old and new, but it has also led to scholarly analysis, academic courses, and even grief for those who finish the series and mourn it’s loss. One great thing that we fans will never get enough of is ranking any and all aspects of the show in tier-rankings. Of all the rankings out there, ranking the Big Bad (season antagonist) of each season is the most fun, and Buffy’s best quotes comes in second. In each of the show’s seven season’s there were some memorable season-long villains, and even one unexpected twist in season 6, when fan favorite Willow tipped over into the dark side. But only five truly stand out–the less said about Adam and the First Evil, the better.
Five Excellent Films Involving The Cast of Silent Night

The latest holiday horror film sees Keira Knightley and Matthew Goode play Nell and Simon, two parents who invite their closest friends to join their family for an elegant Christmas dinner in their English home. However, in the midst of the smiles, laughter, and eggnog, the world is on course for big destruction and the group of friends must find a solution to the complicated problem. This horror feature is loaded with a notable cast and this list will name five excellent films that involve the actors of Silent Night. Let’s get started with the first movie on the list.
Five Excellent Movies Involving The Cast Of Licorice Pizza

Paul Thomas Anderson is officially back with another film and the veteran filmmaker documents a movie between two star crossed lovers in California’s San Fernando Valley in the 1970s. While the leads are a pair of fresh-faced actors, they’re surrounded by several A-list stars such as Bradley Cooper, Sean Penn, Maya Rudolph, and John C. Reilly. In celebration of the movie’s release, this article will list the top five films that involve any members of the cast of Licorice Pizza; Whether they’re credited background actors named Tim to the featured attraction, the only films exempt from this list are animated features. Let’s get started with the first name on this list:
The 10 Most Shocking Episodes of Hoarders

For more than a decade, the A&E series Hoarders has given the world a glimpse into the lives of people suffering from compulsive hoarding disorder. While some people may have thought being a hoarder simply meant living with a little more clutter than usual, the series has shown that isn’t the case at all. Hoarders struggle to get rid of everything – often including trash and bodily waste. As a result, many of these people find themselves living in complete squalor. While all of the episodes of Hoarders are pretty shocking, some of them have definitely been more unbelievable than others. Keep reading to see our list of the 10 most shocking episodes of Hoarders.
‘Laverne & Shirley’ actor found dead at 69

Peter Sblendorio, New York Daily News (TNS) Longtime “Laverne & Shirley” actor Eddie Mekka was reportedly discovered dead last Saturday at his California home. Mekka, who portrayed Carmine Ragusa on the popular sitcom, had battled blood clots recently, his brother told TMZ. Authorities went to Mekka’s home in Newhall after...
Lacey Chabert Shares Feelings About Her Hallmark Christmas Movie Airing Right After Her Sister’s Unexpected Death

Lacey Chabert has been a staple of Hallmark’s popular Christmas movie lineup for years, but this year the release of her annual holiday movie was a bit more bittersweet. In the past week, Chabert lost her sister Wendy unexpectedly. The timing came just a few days before Christmas at Castle Hart premiered. Now, the Hallmark star has opened up about the movie airing as her family has been grieving.
Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
Ranking The Top 10 Friends Christmas Episodes

Friends is easily one of the most popular sitcoms of all time. During its 10 year run, Friends aired more than 230 episodes and the Christmas ones were some of the most memorable. Although many shows focus on giving people warm and fuzzy holiday feelings during their Christmas episodes, Friends never deviated from its funny format. Even when the episodes did touch on more serious subjects, they always managed to make people laugh. Although it’s been almost 20 years since Friends aired its final episode, the series’ Christmas episodes still get a lot of attention around the holiday season. Here are the top 10 Christmas episodes from Friends.
The Issues With Dinsey’s Sneakerella Movie

Just when you thought that the Cinderella property couldn’t be squeezed to death anymore, Disney dropped a Sneakerella trailer last month. This time, it’s a gender-swapped version about a Queens sneaker designer, here’s the official synopsis: “After falling in love with Kira King, the daughter of basketball star and sneaker tycoon Darius King, and aspirant Queens sneaker designer gains the confidence to pursue his dream of becoming a professional sneaker designer with the help of his best friend, Sami, and his Fairy Godfather.” The moment the trailer dropped, the upcoming movie was met with tons of backlash and the dislike ratio was much higher than the likes, though the current number is unknown due to Youtube taking off the public dislike numbers. Obviously, I can’t exactly judge the full movie. The full product has yet to be released, so it wouldn’t be fair to trash an entire film because of my severe dislike for the trailer. However, the trailer exemplifies the issues with many “woke” and modern Hollywood films in that it desperately panders to an audience without realizing the negative connotations behind it. Let’s be real, Sneakerella is essentially the ghetto version of Cinderella. It plays on black stereotypes while adding a Cinderella spin to it. The most frustrating part isn’t even the fact that this film is playing off a black stereotype, but that it’s a Cinderella story aimed at the Black community.
Who is Kevin Hart’s older brother?

ROBERT Hart's relationship with his brother, Kevin Hart, world-renowned comedian, was far from smooth waters when they were growing up. Kevin opened up about his family and relationship with Robert in his 2019 documentary, Don't F**k This Up, on Netflix. Who is Kevin Hart's older brother?. Kevin's most recent documentary...
