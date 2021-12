Florida’s arsenal of specialty license plates grew by one last month, but really it grew by nine, as in the Divine 9 historically Black fraternities and sororities. The nine organizations combined forces to help generate 3,000 preorders for the specialty tag so it will soon join more than 120 other state tags on the road. The design will be a simple one, with a small logo for one of the nine ...

FLORIDA STATE ・ 1 HOUR AGO