It is no secret that the Notre Dame offensive line has had their fair share of struggles during the season - especially during the early portion of the season. The left tackle position was struck early by injury when true freshman Blake Fisher was lost during the first game with a knee injury. That created a revolving door of replacements, eventually settling in on true freshman Joe Alt to right the ship unexpectedly. With Alt and right tackle Josh Lugg, the Notre Dame offensive tackle unit has improved to steady but unspectacular.

