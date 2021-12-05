Alleged hit-skip driver who killed teen boy arrested

Troopers have arrested a 38-year-old driver who is allegedly responsible for a hit-skip crash that killed a 13-year-old boy riding his bicycle in Richland County on Sunday morning.

The crash happened at 9:15 a.m. on Bowman Road in Cass Township, according to a news release from Ohio State Highway Patrol.

According to troopers, a person, later identified as a 38-year-old Shiloh man, was driving a pickup truck north on Bowman Road when he struck a 13-year-old boy, later identified as Luke Newswanger.

The driver of the truck fled the scene, troopers said. Newswanger was killed as a result of the crash.

Troopers asked for the public's help locating the driver of the pickup truck and received "numerous tips" from the public regarding sightings of possible vehicles that fit the description. A combination of leads developed by troopers and tips from the public led to the arrest.

Ohio State Highway Patrol officials said the alleged driver approached them while they were out looking for him. His vehicle was seized as evidence, and he was charged with aggravated vehicular assault, tampering with evidence and failure to stop after an accident causing death, all felonies.

The man was arraigned Monday morning in the Shelby Municipal Court.

"The Patrol would like to thank the public for their tips, which helped this investigation move forward," OSHP officials stated.