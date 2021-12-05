ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newsom Announces Plans To Expand Stretch Of Interstate 15 By Next Summer

By CBSLA Staff
 5 days ago

SAN BERNARDINO (CBSLA) — California Governor Gavin Newsom Sunday announced plans to temporarily expand Interstate 15 between the California-Nevada state line and Barstow to ease traffic during peak hours.

The project, which is estimated to cost $12 million, will begin mid-Spring 2022 and will be completed by next summer, according to a news release issued by his office. The project will entail utilizing the shoulder as a third lane after it is repaved and re-striped.

“This five-mile stretch of highway is a critical piece of infrastructure for not only our two states, but for the whole country. However, the hours of traffic deters tourism and goods movement,” said Governor Newsom. “While this is just a temporary solution, the expansion is crucial for continued economic health and resilience in the region and beyond. I thank Governor Sisolak for his continued focus and partnership on this and other shared priorities for Californians and Nevadans.”

The third lane, once completed, will be utilized during peak hours.

Newsom said in a news conference that the state planned to initiate parallel solutions as well.

Comments / 75

Kenneth Hemm
5d ago

King Gavin is trying meet a challenge. A private company is going to have a train, that will travel from the inland empire to Las Vegas. Which will be in line to start in about a year. Between Barstow and the state line isn’t going to help much. The same problem exists between Barstow and Victorville. Plus he’s doing it as cheaply as possible. Using the shoulder of the freeway. Just wondering about how this was bided out. Some of his supporters to hide his kickbacks.

Reply
13
Dawn Baker
5d ago

That isn't where ALL of the issues are, it is the Cajon Pass! Need something done about the Cajon Pass!

Reply(2)
12
without compromise
5d ago

With the democrats in power..we know what ever it is..it's going to take food off our tables..

Reply(2)
15
