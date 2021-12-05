Swinney doesn't seem concerned about possibility of losing both coordinators

While both of his coordinators are interviewing for head coaching jobs at other schools this weekend, Dabo Swinney doesn’t seem to have a care in the world.

Here is Clemson’s head coach hanging out with NASCAR legend Richard Petty to watch the Las Vegas Raiders play the Washington Football Team at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas:

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help. #SaveNicks