Swinney doesn't seem concerned about possibility of losing both coordinators

By Staff Reports
The Clemson Insider
 5 days ago

While both of his coordinators are interviewing for head coaching jobs at other schools this weekend, Dabo Swinney doesn’t seem to have a care in the world.

Here is Clemson’s head coach hanging out with NASCAR legend Richard Petty to watch the Las Vegas Raiders play the Washington Football Team at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas:

Radakovich leaving Clemson

Clemson will soon be in the market for a new athletic director. Dan Radakovich is expected to become the athletic director at the University of Miami, multiple sources confirmed to The Clemson (...)
The most complete coverage of Clemson athletics and recruiting

