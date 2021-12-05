ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two winter storms on the way to Utah

By Brek Bolton
A dry cool front will move through the Wasatch Front for Sunday. This will bring slightly cooler temperatures and improvements in air quality.

A bigger storm will hit Monday evening through Tuesday morning for Northern Utah. Snow is expected for the northern mountains with accumulations from 2-5 inches. A second storm hits Thursday and Friday.

This storm will significantly drop temperatures and bring snow to the valleys floors. There could be some potential snow for St. George as the end of week storm will bring statewide precipitation.

Salt Lake City
Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs: Near 50.
Sunday Night: Partly cloudy Lows: Near 30.
Monday: Increasing clouds and later afternoon snow. Highs: Mid 40s

St. George
Sunday: Sunny. Highs: Mid 60s
Sunday Night: Party cloudy Lows: Mid 30s.
Monday: Partly cloudy and cooler. Highs: Near 60.

