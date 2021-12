(TriceEdneyWire.com)—The first Gallup poll which measured church membership in 1937, resulted in 73 percent of adult Americans confirming they had some type of religious affiliation. While membership remained around 70 percent during the next six decades, those who claimed to have a church affiliation fell below 50 percent for the first time last year in 2020. It is now at 47 percent. And with the overall decrease, the relevancy of Christianity, including the Black church, is being questioned even more. But those who always expressed ill will against the Black community will never question the relevancy of the Black church or its pastors.

