Miami, FL

Scott Disick Parties in Miami Amid Kris Jenner's Holiday Snub on Kourtney Kardashian's Gingerbread House

By Elisabeth McGowan
 5 days ago
Unbothered? Scott Disick was spotted at a party in Miami while seemingly being snubbed from Kris Jenner’s yearly gingerbread house gift to Kourtney Kardashian.

The Talentless founder, 38, attended the Boat to Basel Cigarette event in Miami on Friday, December 3, wearing a plain white sweatshirt with a black cap.

Scott’s outing came as Kourtney, 42, showed off her annual gingerbread house gift from mom Kris, 66, on Friday, December 3. The roof of the house featured the names of all of the members of Kourtney’s blended family — fiancé Travis Barker, Travis’ kids Atiana, Landon and Alabama and the three children she shares with Scott: Mason, Penelope and Reign. Scott’s name was missing from the delicious creation, but it appears Kris has not included Scott in any of Kourtney’s gingerbread houses in the past.

This isn’t the first time the Flip It Like Disick star has seemingly been left out of milestone moments following Kourtney’s engagement to the Blink-182 rocker in October. Scott did not appear to be invited to the Kardashian-Jenner family’s Thanksgiving 2021 dinner, and Kourtney appeared to ignore him on social media just weeks prior.

The Poosh founder posted a photo of their daughter, Penelope Disick, wearing a Clueless-inspired Halloween costume via Instagram on November 2. “As if,” she captioned the photo.

“O Cher, don’t forget she can’t keep driving her jeep without her driver’s license,” Scott playfully wrote in a comment later that day, which Kourtney did not “like” or respond to.

The former duo, who dated on and off from 2006 to 2015, weren’t on the best of terms prior to the social media moment. As Kourtney’s relationship with Travis, 46, grew more serious since they started dating in late 2020, she and Scott began “clashing” behind closed doors, a source previously told Life & Style on September 2.

“The arguing started shortly after Kourt and Travis began dating and she’s accusing Scott of being jealous that she’s moved on and found love,” the insider added at the time.

Despite his tension with Kourtney, Scott and Kris caught up for lunch at Maria’s Italian Kitchen in the Woodland Hills neighborhood of Los Angeles on November 4.

Later, it was confirmed that Scott was dating “here and there,” but not with anyone “seriously at the moment,” a second source exclusively told Life & Style on November 5. “He’s in a slightly better place than when he first heard about [Kourtney and Travis’] engagement,” the insider added at the time.

Scott even celebrated Kris’ birthday later that week and snapped a selfie with Kourtney’s sister Khloé Kardashian, seemingly confirming he was doing A-OK following his ex’s engagement. “Happy bday 2 the legend @krisjenner,” Scott captioned a photo of him and Khloé, 37, that he reshared to his Instagram Stories on November 6.

The former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has not been publicly spotted with the Kardashian-Jenners since then.

Scroll through the gallery to see photos from Scott’s night out in Miami.

shelly K
4d ago

Why would he go! He’s still in love with Courtney he doesn’t want to see the freak show! Good for him he has to cut them off to move forward!

migar
3d ago

This guy wants to keep being in the spotlight. Your ex is with someone and going to marry them, move on. That's life, my ex got with another man and remarried, I didn't act like this guy, I moved on

Pam Thompson
3d ago

They are all pretty nasty. Scott you don’t need that clan you can do so much better but stay away from them young girls!!!!

