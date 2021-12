The biggest news circulating the wrestling world in recent days has been the transfer of former Penn State and Rutgers wrestler Nick Suriano to Michigan. Suriano was one of, if not, the most talented wrestlers to ever come out of the state of New Jersey, going undefeated during his tenure in high school while winning four individual state titles in the process, as well as four team titles with Bergen Catholic.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 9 DAYS AGO