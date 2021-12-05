Raptors' Justin Champagnie: Scores 34 points in loss

Here are 10 takeaways from the Toronto Raptors' 110-109 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder. One -- Even though it came down a fraction of a second, the Raptors actually lost this game in the third quarter. Their defence was shaky all night as the Thunder were consistently able to get downhill and cause problems, and it caught up to the Raptors when their offence dried up. The Raptors were up 11 points before going ice cold, hitting only one shot in the final eight minutes of the third quarter as the Thunder rattled off a 25-3 run to pull ahead. Credit the Raptors for showing some guts to come back and take the lead, but the game should have never come down to that in the first place. Nick Nurse and Fred VanVleet, the two undisputed leaders of this team, both called out the effort and focus of this team for letting the game slip away.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO