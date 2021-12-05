ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Raptors' Justin Champagnie: Scores 34 points in loss

CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Champagnie posted 34 points (13-21 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 3-4 FT), nine rebounds, one assist and three steals...

www.cbssports.com

raptorshq.com

Raptors’ comeback runs out of time, Thunder come away with 110-109 win

The Toronto Raptors’ late rally ran out of time — literally by less than a second, as Justin Champagnie’s tip-in failed to beat the buzzer, and the Raptors lost to the Oklahoma City Thunder 110-109. Gary Trent Jr. led the Raptors with 24 points and two steals, while Pascal Siakam had another all-around solid game of 23 points, 11 rebounds, and five assists. Scottie Barnes filled the statsheet with 18 points, 8 rebounds, 5 assists, and 2 blocks. Fred VanVleet poured in 14 of his 19 points during the comeback attempt in the fourth but struggled for the first 3 1/2 quarters.
NBA
Yardbarker

Fred VanVleet Shows His Value to a Young Raptors Team in Loss to Pacers

Where would the Toronto Raptors be without Fred VanVleet?. He’s been Mr. Reliable for the Raptors this year. He’s the man who night after night does the little things for the team. He runs the offense, plays elite point-of-attack defense, and may very well be the most important player for Toronto. And yet, there’s nothing exciting about him. His greatness has become commonplace, accepted as ordinary, just a typical VanVleet performance. But without him, the Raptors would be in trouble.
NBA
Sportsnet.ca

Raptors' lack of manpower remains greatest issue in latest loss to Celtics

TORONTO — Is there a doctor in the house? A paramedic? A holistic medicine practitioner? A shaman?. The Toronto Raptors will take just about anyone to help solve what has likely been their greatest issue since the season started. Forget the poor defence, the sometimes stagnant-looking half-court offence and poor...
NBA
CBS Sports

Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Continues scoring run

Siakam provided 20 points (9-19 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds, five assists, three blocks and a steal across 30 minutes in Tuesday's 98-91 loss to the Raptors. Siakam is producing equal to nearly all of his career averages -- signifying a realistic expectation of his rest-of-season value. However, it is worth noting that he is currently performing at a career-best player efficiency rating. Siakam is a high-floor asset on a retooling Raptors team.
NBA
Sportsnet.ca

Raptors’ home woes continue with loss against Grizzlies

The Toronto Raptors‘ goals this season have been largely undefined, or at least unspoken. Are they all-in for a playoff spot? Trying to figure out if their core is good enough to build around? Waiting to see where the trade winds blow?. It’s all a little muddy at the moment.
NBA
raptorshq.com

Toronto Temperature: Another week, another handful of losses for the undermanned Raptors.

Sooooooooooo, as it turns out, it’s pretty tough to win games in the NBA when you’re missing 60% of your starting lineup! With OG Anunoby and Khem Birch sitting out the last four games and Gary Trent Jr. missing two, the Raptors continued their slide down the Eastern Conference standings with a 1-3 week against the Indiana Pacers, Boston Celtics and bookended games against the Memphis Grizzlies.
NBA
raptorsrepublic.com

A Mosaic of a Raptors’ Loss

It happened halfway through the third quarter. The Toronto Raptors were on a real offensive run, one of their first of the game, not just a piddling four-zero hiccup that had sufficed as their best efforts to that point of the evening. Scottie Barnes was alone on a fastbreak, nothing but open road in front of him and the wind in his hair. So of course, as is his wont, he decided to look back at Steven Adams to prove his machismo, his youth, his immortality. But he kept looking back and wouldn’t stop, addicted to the bravado. He dropped the ball, fumbled it, reality catching up to him like rain on an open convertible. Adams caught up to Barnes. Eventually he gathered the ball, putting in the hasty and shameful layup.
NBA
FanSided

3 takeaways from the Milwaukee Bucks close loss to Toronto Raptors

Despite a valiant effort from a slightly depleted Milwaukee Bucks team, they fell just short and had their eight-game winning streak snapped against the Toronto Raptors, losing 97-93. The usual players were out for the Bucks: Brook Lopez, Donte DiVincenzo, and Semi Ojeleye. They were also with DeMarcus Cousins and (as we found out 30 minutes before game time) Giannis Antetokounmpo.
NBA
Miami Herald

Siakam scores 31 to help Raptors beat Wizards 102-90

Pascal Siakam scored 31 points, Precious Achiuwa had 10 points and 14 rebounds, and the Toronto Raptors beat the Washington Wizards 102-90 on Sunday night. Chris Boucher scored 14 points, Scottie Barnes had 11, and Fred VanVleet 10 to help the Raptors win back-to-back games for the first time since a five-game winning streak from Oct. 27 to Nov. 3.
NBA
fantasypros.com

Jrue Holiday leads Bucks in scoring in loss to Raptors

Jrue Holiday scored 26 points (10-19 Fg, 4-5 3Pt, 2-5 Ft) eight assists, six rebounds, and one block in 37 minutes of action in the Bucks 97-93 loss to the Raptors in Toronto on Thursday night. Fantasy Impact:. Holiday certainly benefitted from the absence of Giannis from the lineup against...
NBA
CBS Sports

Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Shines with 31 points

Siakam chipped in 31 points (10-21 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 10-12 FT), six rebounds and three assists in 36 minutes during Sunday's 102-90 win over the Wizards. Siakam didn't have his best shooting effort, but he still provided an excellent stat line and was able to lead the way in scoring for the Raptors. The star forward has scored at least 20 points in three straight games.
NBA
Yardbarker

Raptors Low Energy 'Pattern' Continues in Loss to Thunder

The Toronto Raptors have found themselves caught in a vicious cycle. For whatever reason, there seems to be a pattern with these Raptors right now. A brief stretch of impressive performances will give way to a sudden low-energy clunker, only for the coaching staff to rip into the players, rejuvenating them, and sparking the cycle over again.
NBA
Sportsnet.ca

10 things: Costly errors hurt Raptors in heartbreaking loss to Thunder

Here are 10 takeaways from the Toronto Raptors' 110-109 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder. One -- Even though it came down a fraction of a second, the Raptors actually lost this game in the third quarter. Their defence was shaky all night as the Thunder were consistently able to get downhill and cause problems, and it caught up to the Raptors when their offence dried up. The Raptors were up 11 points before going ice cold, hitting only one shot in the final eight minutes of the third quarter as the Thunder rattled off a 25-3 run to pull ahead. Credit the Raptors for showing some guts to come back and take the lead, but the game should have never come down to that in the first place. Nick Nurse and Fred VanVleet, the two undisputed leaders of this team, both called out the effort and focus of this team for letting the game slip away.
NBA
theknickswall

Knicks Look to Bounce Back From Ugly Loss With Raptors Rematch

The Knicks have a chance to redeem themselves for last month’s blowout to the Raptors and Wednesday’s terrible showing against the Pacers. The New York Knicks (12-13) travel to Scotiabank Arena to face the Toronto Raptors (11-14). This will be the second matchup between the two teams, with the Raptors defeating the Knicks 113-104 on November 1st at Madison Square Garden in New York.
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Damian Lillard would only seek trade to 1 team?

Damian Lillard trade rumors are officially back like Schwarzenegger in “The Terminator.” That could prove to be good news for one team in particular. ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith said this week on “NBA Countdown” that the Portland Trail Blazers star, thought he would like to stay put, has the New York Knicks in mind as the one destination he would entertain a trade to.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Andre Iguodala’s wife: Christina Gutierrez

Three-time NBA champion Andre Iguodala has been in the league since 2004. He has seen his role go from the top rookie, the best player on the team, the most important sixth man, and a savvy veteran. Throughout all that, Iggy had his partner by his side. Now, let’s focus on Andre Iguodala’s wife Christina Gutierrez.
NBA
Yardbarker

Lakers have complaint to league about Anthony Davis

Now just .500 on the year, the Los Angeles Lakers are going to the league office with a gripe that they have. After the Lakers lost to the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday, coach Frank Vogel said that the team has been in contact with the league about the lack of free throws for Anthony Davis. The eight-time All-Star failed to get to the line a single time against Milwaukee.
NBA
The Spun

Look: New Photo Of Zion Williamson Is Going Viral

A new photo of New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson is trending on social media on Monday morning. Last night, the former Duke Blue Devils star was spotted at his team’s game. Williamson, 21, has not played in a game this season, as he continues to rehab from injury. Throughout...
NBA

