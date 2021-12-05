Raptors' Justin Champagnie: Scores 34 points in loss

It happened halfway through the third quarter. The Toronto Raptors were on a real offensive run, one of their first of the game, not just a piddling four-zero hiccup that had sufficed as their best efforts to that point of the evening. Scottie Barnes was alone on a fastbreak, nothing but open road in front of him and the wind in his hair. So of course, as is his wont, he decided to look back at Steven Adams to prove his machismo, his youth, his immortality. But he kept looking back and wouldn’t stop, addicted to the bravado. He dropped the ball, fumbled it, reality catching up to him like rain on an open convertible. Adams caught up to Barnes. Eventually he gathered the ball, putting in the hasty and shameful layup.
