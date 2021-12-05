Los Angeles Chargers lose star DE Joey Bosa in second half of road victory

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed cornerback Davontae Harris to the active roster from San Francisco's practice squad. Originally a fifth-round selection by Cincinnati in the 2018 NFL Draft, Harris has played in 31 games and made eight starts with the Bengals, Broncos, Ravens and 49ers. The Illinois State product recorded 43 tackles (37 solo), four passes defensed and a forced fumble while adding seven special teams tackles. Harris saw the most extensive action of his career with the Broncos in 2019, when he appeared in all 16 games and made six starts, posting 32 tackles (27 solo) and three pass breakups. As a senior, he led the team with 14 passes defensed and added a pair of sacks and two interceptions to earn second-team All-America honors from The Associated Press.

