Los Angeles Chargers lose star DE Joey Bosa in second half of road victory

By Shelley Smith
ABC30 Fresno
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLos Angeles Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa, long considered the best defender on the team, left a 41-22 victory over the Cincinnati Bengalson Sunday. Bosa was being evaluated for a head injury he suffered...

abc30.com

NFL

