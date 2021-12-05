ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Corrections and clarifications

By Corrections and clarifications column editor
The Guardian
The Guardian
 5 days ago

A story reported research into the health of people who recovered after being seriously sick with Covid-19. However, the headline – Long Covid: Death within a year twice as likely after severe illness – wrongly equated the post-illness period studied with long Covid, a condition where identified Covid symptoms persist (1 December, p7).

The composer is Franz Liszt, not Lizst (The divine algorithm, 26 November, p17).

Other recently amended articles include:

How bad is the British Columbia and Pacific north-west flooding and what caused it?

