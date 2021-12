UPDATE (2:00 p.m.): Fire officials say all 4 fires have been contained to less than one acre.

CAL FIRE SLO tweeted around 12:33 p.m. Sunday that firefighters are responding to 4 separate fires along Highway 46 east of Cambria.

The cause of the fires are unknown at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.