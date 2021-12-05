ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Around Town — Dec. 5

By Staff Reports
Republic
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEditor’s note: Submissions to Around Town are opinions submitted anonymously by readers, not factual representations, and do not reflect the viewpoints of The Republic or its staff. Orchids to. Maryke for bringing...

holtindependent.com

Home Town Christmas Held On Friday, Dec. 3

The O'Neill Chamber of Commerce Hometown Christmas event was held in downtown O'Neill. The event started out with Kloppenborg's giving hay rack rides around town. The children's events started around 4.p.m. with Santa Clause seeing close to 200 children. Ascera Care Hospice had a cookie decorating station as well as Wakefield Insurance holding a table on decorating pine cones for the kids.
O'NEILL, NE
Hickory Daily Record

Hoppin' Around Newton: Dec. 6 edition

The city of Newton's Light Up the Town celebration last week included live music, dancing, goodies to eat and a visit from Santa. All photos by George Johnston.
NEWTON, NC
YourErie

Be a Tourist: Events around town the weekend of December 3-5

Looking for some fun plans this weekend? Look no further than right here in Erie. Here is a list of some great activities that are taking place this weekend! Victorian Holidays 2021 Visit the Hagen History Center during the Victorian Holidays beginning on November 14th. The Watson-Curtze Mansion will be decorated for the holidays and […]
ERIE, PA
#Hope Utility Department
newsdakota.com

Many Turnout for Carrington’s Christmas Around Town Parade

CARRINGTON, N.D. (Chamber) – The weather cooperated beautifully this year for the Annual Christmas Around the Town and Parade held on November 29. Many spectators lined up as the parade progressed down Main Street. The parade was led by several units from our local volunteer fire department followed by many...
CARRINGTON, ND
The Inside Press

Wine Around Town is Friday, December 3 in Chappaqua, NY

Another week has gone by and you still haven’t checked off how many people on your list? There’s an easy solution to that!. You’re Invited to the 5th Annual Wine Around Town, sponsored by the Chappaqua-Millwood Chamber of Commerce. A festive evening to ‘Eat, Drink & Be Merry’ while seeing what your local shops have to offer for your Holiday gift giving needs! Customers of Desires by Mikolay will enjoy special promotions while they shop, and enjoy complimentary fine foods, wine & spirits! This event is open to the public and takes place throughout Chappaqua proper on Friday, December 3rd 5-8pm.
CHAPPAQUA, NY
Ellwood City Ledger

Light Up the Town to return to Wampum on Dec. 2

WAMPUM — When the church bells ring at 6 p.m. on Dec. 2, the lights on both sides of Wampum's Main Street will herald the start of the traditional Light Up the Town. At the same time, 225 luminaries will also be lit along both sides of Main Street, officially marking the opening the 17th Annual Light Up the Town.
WAMPUM, PA
News Break
Politics
Newnan Times-Herald

Proclamation names Dec. 13 Town of Sharpsburg Day

Coweta County recognized the town of Sharpsburg for its 150th anniversary with a proclamation. Mayor Blue Cole and council members appeared before the Coweta County Board of Commissioners to accept the proclamation, and Cole discussed some of the many events being held to commemorate the 150th. The proclamation declares that...
SHARPSBURG, GA
cvpost.org

Winter Hike and Bonfire Dec. 18 in the Town of Union

The public is invited to celebrate the start of winter with a hike and bonfire Dec. 18 at the Town of Union Conservancy area west of Eau Claire. The free event will run from 3 to 5:30 p.m. It is co-sponsored by the Landmark Conservancy and the Town of Union Park Commission.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
Intelligencer

Artworks Around Town in Wheeling Showcases Its New Members Through December

WHEELING — Artworks is proud to present its new members in a show to begin with an art walk the first Saturday in December. Donna Hirauk and Candace McCarthy joined the Gallery during 2021. They will be present to greet visitors from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 4. The reception is free and open to the public, and is a perfect time to enjoy the season’s best shopping at the Historic Centre Market house.
WHEELING, WV
Middleburg Eccentric

Here come the Holidays – Around the Town

It’s hard to believe the holiday season is here amongst us. Time for my stocking full of treats and the customary new collar. Tom and I have been talking and we have decided this year, more than ever needs to not be about gifts, but about who we love and allowing the traditions that give us comfort to be primary. He forces me to watch “A Charlie Brown Christmas” every year. I know he loves Snoopy, but to be honest I think Snoopy is a little much. Anyways, we also decided not to let the news we hear to cause fear in us. I am sure you have heard or experienced prices rising or the news that this season our stores may be vacant with gifts, supplies and items we may need. I told Tom we got through the last two years, and we will be fine. Even better than before Covid because we are more grateful for everything we have.
FESTIVAL
YourCentralValley.com

Best high-end gifts for your grandma

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which high-end gifts for your grandma are best?  Your grandma is one of the most important people in your life. After years of cooking for you, taking care of you and offering the best advice you’ve ever heard, it’s time for you to repay them […]
TRAVEL
The Trussville Tribune

Sean of the South: Angel Tree

By Sean Dietrich, Sean of the South  Commentary Dear Chaquille, Merry Christmas. You don’t know me, and I don’t know you. I’m just a middle-aged guy with thinning hair who saw your tag hanging on the Angel Tree in the lobby of the Methodist Church. The Angel Tree is something the ladies in church have […]
LYNCHBURG, VA
Republic

David Carlson: The miracle of the local paper

Instead of reading the newspaper this morning, imagine this local newspaper didn’t come to your house. No, I’m not talking about the newspaper failing to be delivered to your home, but I’m asking you to imagine this local newspaper not existing. If that were the case, those...
Republic

Fundraiser planned for Sweet family

A fundraiser to help the family of the late 2-year-old Emma Sweet has been planned. SantaCause for Emma is planned from 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday at the Two Worlds Clubhouse, 2851 Two Worlds Drive, in Columbus. Organizer Jeff Whittington said if people are still in line at 6 p.m., photos will continue until everyone has a chance to participate.
COLUMBUS, IN
Republic

Festival of Lights Parade wows thousands downtown

COLUMBUS, Ind. — For Dusty Blackburn, the annual Festival of Lights Parade involves more than seeing a procession up Washington Street. It’s actually about making a procession of Christmas memories with her relatives and grandchildren. That’s why she and other family members had six of the little ones along for...
COLUMBUS, IN

