Around Town — Dec. 5

It’s hard to believe the holiday season is here amongst us. Time for my stocking full of treats and the customary new collar. Tom and I have been talking and we have decided this year, more than ever needs to not be about gifts, but about who we love and allowing the traditions that give us comfort to be primary. He forces me to watch “A Charlie Brown Christmas” every year. I know he loves Snoopy, but to be honest I think Snoopy is a little much. Anyways, we also decided not to let the news we hear to cause fear in us. I am sure you have heard or experienced prices rising or the news that this season our stores may be vacant with gifts, supplies and items we may need. I told Tom we got through the last two years, and we will be fine. Even better than before Covid because we are more grateful for everything we have.

FESTIVAL ・ 11 DAYS AGO