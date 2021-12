When we typically talk about building a distillery, we usually think of things like stills, mash tanks, and where to store all the grain. But building a distillery is no different than building a house. To make all that stuff work, you need electricity, plumbing, and pumps… lots and lots and lots of pumps. Before you even begin breaking ground or rehabbing an old abandoned distillery, a lot of this needs to be planned out. This is one topic that we’ve never covered on the podcast and that’s how the heck do you actually build a working distillery? We invited Nick Morgan and Ronnie Flerlage to be on the show. They are mechanical engineers from Shrout Tate Wilson Consulting Engineers and have experience on how to design and build a distillery from the ground up. They specialize in being a one stop shop that will guide you through the entire process of making sure you have all the guts needed to turn on the lights, but also specialize in working with companies like Vendome to create the best still and distillation equipment to meet your needs.

