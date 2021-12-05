Kickoff time is set for Alabama's CFP semifinal matchup with Cincinnati

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Earlier today the College Football Playoff committee released its final set of rankings before the postseason begins.

There was very little drama inside of the top four as it was pretty clear who would be in the mix.

Now that the matchups are set, ESPN is releasing the kickoff times for the playoff contests.

No. 1 Alabama will face off against No. 4 Cincinnati at the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic on December 31, at 2:30 p.m. CT.

Alabama is making its seventh appearance in the playoffs while Cincinnati is the first team outside of the Power 5 to claim a spot in the final four.

