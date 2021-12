In the New York Jets’ 12th game of the 2021 season the Jets lost to the Philadelphia Eagles 33 - 18. A wild first half saw seven scoring drives in eight possessions for the two teams. The Eagles scored every time they had the ball, and the Jets scored three first half touchdowns as Zach Wilson played the finest half of his nascent NFL career. It was a very promising showing in the first half for the embattled Jets quarterback, but a kicker who couldn’t kick and a Jets defense that took the day off ruined things as the Eagles entered halftime with a 24 - 18 lead.

