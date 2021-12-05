LeCrae & 1K Phew Team Up For "No Church In A While"
Christian rap is often dismissed but artists like LeCrae have proven that it doesn't have to be all preachy. Over the years, LeCrae has established himself as an exceptional MC whose faith in God often extends to his artwork. However,...
Sometimes, it's difficult to see God's plan for our lives. Whether individually, through a church or a specific outreach, God's plan may take time to come together. And we don't realize how it did so until after His work is done. That's exactly what happened with the Chuckwagon Cooking Team,...
By Sean Dietrich, Sean of the South Commentary I was eleven. I was invited to try out for the Christmas community choir. A lady visited our church to conduct the auditions. I had been practicing for three weeks, learning the lyrics to “O Little Town of Bethlehem.” My father, the welder, took me to the […]
MARTINEZ, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - One local church is gearing up for its annual singing Christmas tree. Abilene Baptist Church is going on its 43rd year. Last year’s performance was held at Evans Towne Center Park. Practice started in late summer and more than 100 people are a part of...
In the introduction to “Your Story,” Christmas was less than a month away, but Meghan Andrews wasn’t feeling the holiday spirit. She couldn’t explain why. She just knew she wasn’t looking forward to the holiday season, and she would rather skip the whole thing. Looking out her office window, Meghan...
Thursday night’s event at the Los Angeles Coliseum was equal parts concert and a burying of the hatchet, given the spotty, sometimes diss-riddled relationship of the night’s two performers: Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, and his special guest Drake. The show was billed as a benefit concert for Larry Hoover, the polarizing former street gang leader from Chicago who is currently serving six life sentences at a supermax security prison near Florence, Colorado.
Ye’s love of his Illinois hometown has perhaps been one of the only constants of his career, especially in recent years as his highly publicized marriage, mental...
"It gets so hard, I always feel so connected to my fans...still trying to wrap my head around it, I really just wanna be there and wish (you) can just hold everyone, heal them, have conversations… it really hurts.”
The OSU Extension Service and Oklahoma Home and Community Education, best known as OHCE, are teaming up to host their first ever virtual holiday program. It will come at 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 2 as Extension educators demonstrate some “super fun, super fun” holiday “entertaining hacks.”. The event is free...
Alexander Edwards seems to be hell-bent on winning Amber Rose back. The music executive recently broke the silence on Rose's accusatory claims of him cheating on her with twelve different women, and issued an emotional apology on social media, begging for her forgiveness. The two have since been spotted together...
Nick Cannon and Alyssa Scott brought all his baby mamas together to reveal their 5-month-old son's secret brain tumor battle before his death. Every woman that Nick has fathered a child with showed up, except Mariah Carey. Article continues below advertisement. On Tuesday, Nick tearfully announced their infant, Zen, had...
The final episode of The Beverly Hillbillies aired 50 years ago, and sadly, the passing of so much time means that only one star of the classic sitcom is still alive today. Max Baer Jr., who played Jethro on The Beverly Hillbillies is 83 years old and became the last living member of the cast following the death of Donna Douglas, who played Elly May, in 2015 at age 82.
American singer, songwriter, guitarist and activist Ted Nugent has slammed Dee Snider over a comment that seemingly celebrated his COVID diagnosis. At the beginning of the pandemic, Nugent took a public stance refusing the COVID vaccine and tested positive for the infectious disease in April of this yer. Upon hearing the news, Testament guitarist Alex Skolnick shared some news headlines on social media about Nugent supporting COVID conspiracy theories and captioned the post “How it started, how it’s going”.
If you're a fan of the distinctly hard-hitting sonics of west coast gangster rap, then odds are that you're in some way familiar with Slim 400. The YG affiliate, who has worked with the likes of the late Young Dolph in the past, was a rising star in the hip-hop world and already commanded quite an impressive following.
AS PARENTS, we love seeing our children's faces as they open their Christmas gifts. But one mum was left disappointed after her husband gave their son his most expensive present early without her evening knowing. The mum, who posted anonymously to Mumsnet, said she needed to have a moan about...
It's been a chaotic week over at the Quality Control building. Rumors exploded on the Internet in late November that Lil Baby dropped $100K on Saweetie during a shopping spree. Then, the ICY GRL rapper fueled the rumors after posting a picture of her with a "mystery man" that many believed to be Lil Baby. Of course, Baby and Quavo, who is Saweetie's ex, are labelmates, so naturally, that would be an awkward scenario. However, Quavo's suggestion to "swap it out" earned some attention from Lil Baby's child's mom, Jayda Cheaves.
Janet Hubert, who played Aunt Viv on The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, shared a message to Will Smith on Instagram, after recently being hospitalized. Hubert discussed holding on to grudges and how that anger can consume you. “Don’t waste precious time people in anger. Yes people will do you wrong...
After filming his episode of My 600-Lb. Life, Paul MacNeill suffered a tragic loss. In a Facebook Live video updating his friends and family members on his weight loss progress, he also revealed someone dear to him had passed away. According to Paul MacNeill, he was dealing with the tragic death of his father Thomas. Now, Paul MacNeill’s Facebook profile is pretty locked down, so he didn’t provide any details on how or when exactly his father Thomas passed away.
At the end of last month, it was revealed that Tiffany Haddish and her boyfriend Common had broken up after spending just over a year together. On December 3rd, the Los Angeles-born actress celebrated her 42nd birthday, and her ex proved that there’s truly no bad blood between them by posting a super sweet tribute to her.
Dr. Dre's divorce from Nicole Young has been a messy one. While the former couple separated and were legally divorced in 2020, their legal battle surrounding their prenuptial agreement rages on today. Dr. Dre, whose net worth dwarfs Young's, has remained adamant that the prenuptial agreement he and his ex-wife...
Hicks' mother, Jodi, confirms the singer-songwriter was found lifeless at a friend's home in Liberty, South Carolina. Hicks' cause of death is currently known as of Wednesday (December 8), however, her mother told TMZ that the singer-songwriter battled with mental health issues, including depression and substance abuse. Jodi said Skilyr...
