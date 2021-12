Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (ankle) has been ruled out of Week 13's game against the New York Jets, according to Derrick Gunn. According to Gunn, Hurts has been downgraded to out and will not be available for Sunday's clash with the Jets. ESPN's Adam Schefter believes the Eagles "want to see how Hurts is feeling on gameday before making any final decisions about the QB’s status". If Hurts is out, Gardner Minshew is expected to start against a Jets defense ranked last in numberFire's NFL Team Rankings.

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO