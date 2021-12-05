ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion County, IA

Winterset man identified as hunter killed in Marion County Saturday

By Finn Hoogensen
 5 days ago

MARION COUNTY, Iowa — A 37-year-old Winterset man was identified as the hunter who was shot and killed near Lake Red Rock in Marion County on Saturday.

Nathan Sharpnack was participating in a deer drive on the Whitebreast Arm of Lake Red Rock with a large group of hunters when someone fatally shot him in the torso, authorities said.

Iowa DNR conservation officers responded to the scene around 2:45 p.m. At this time, the investigation into the incident is ongoing.

The Iowa Office of the State Medical Examiner in Ankeny is conducting an autopsy.

