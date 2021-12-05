ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

'Concerning' jump in Omicron cases in Denmark

Cover picture for the articleDenmark's health authorities said Sunday the country had seen a "concerning" jump to 183 confirmed cases of the Omicron variant of COVID-19. The number represented a tripling of confirmed cases in 48 hours, from 18 confirmed and 42 suspected cases on Friday, according to data from the SSI public...

atlantanews.net

1st-ever nationwide lockdown for the unvaccinated is on the cards

On Sunday, Austria may become the first country in the world to impose a lockdown on just the unvaccinated among its population. Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg said a final decision will be made over the weekend. The Austrian government will make a determination on the two-tier lockdown system on Sunday, Chancellor...
PUBLIC HEALTH
albuquerqueexpress.com

Super mutant Covid strain found in Asia, Middle East

The new Covid variant of major concern, which was first spotted in Botswana, has now been identified in Israel and Hong Kong, with experts fearing its mutations may allow it to spread quickly, evading existing Covid-19 immunity. Variant B.1.1.529, which is yet to be given a name from the Greek...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Austrian brothel offers free sessions to customers getting Covid jab

A brothel in Austria is offering free vouchers to adults who get their Covid-19 vaccine at the building. Fun Palast, located in the capital city of Vienna, is hoping to boost vaccination rates, as well as client numbers that have dropped during the pandemic. Visitors will be entitled to a...
PUBLIC HEALTH
albuquerqueexpress.com

WHO warns about unintended effect of vaccines

The World Health Organisation (WHO) chief has warned vaccinated people to remain cautious when it comes to catching Covid-19 and not fall into a ?false sense of security.?. "In many countries and communities, we are concerned about the false sense of security that vaccines have ended the pandemic and that people who are vaccinated do not need to take any other precautions," the WHO's director general, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said Wednesday at a press conference on the Covid-19 crisis in Europe.
PHARMACEUTICALS
geneticliteracyproject.org

Japan’s Delta COVID wave came to an abrupt end, raising prickly possibility of population-based genetic differences in disease susceptibility

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. It is posted under Fair Use guidelines. Why did Japan’s fifth and biggest wave of the coronavirus pandemic, driven by the supercontagious delta variant, suddenly come to an...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
24/7 Wall St.

This Country Has The Most COVID-19 Deaths In The World

At this point, since COVID-19 began to affect people in late 2019 or early 2020, there have been over 260 million confirmed cases worldwide, and almost 5.2 million deaths. These numbers are considered by many experts to be much too low. When the worldwide death figure crossed five million, Amber D’Souza, professor of epidemiology at […]
WORLD
Cosmopolitan

Omicron variant: What are the symptoms to look out for?

In the last week, talk of the new COVID-19 variant Omicron has been getting louder and louder, since it was first reported to the World Health Organisation (WHO) by scientists in South Africa on 24 November. Since then, cases of the Omicron variant have been confirmed in the UK, the Netherlands, Hong Kong, Germany, Israel and more, leading to WHO listing it as a 'variant of concern'.
WORLD
The Independent

Hong Kong blames passenger with ‘selfish mask’ for first case of new Covid variant

Authorities in Hong Kong blamed a South African traveller who was allegedly wearing a “selfish” mask with a valve for bringing the new variant of coronavirus to the city.Health officials had earlier confirmed cross-infection between two guests on the same floor of the Regal Airport Hotel in Hong Kong after they both tested positive for the virus. The South African and another guest were quarantined in opposite rooms. Officials said both persons were fully vaccinated.As a precautionary measure, 12 people who were staying in rooms close to the infected persons have been placed under compulsory 14-day quarantine at a government...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

CDC warns Americans to avoid much of Europe as new countries upgraded to ‘very high’ levels of Covid

The US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention added Hungary, Iceland, the Czech Republic and the British Crown dependency of Guernsey to the highest level of travel health notification due to rising Covid-19.The new additions mean American tourists are being warned against travelling to large swathes of Europe.The State Department simultaneously issued a “do not travel” warning three of the new additions, with only Guernsey avoiding an added layer of travel advice.The Level 4 travel health notice indicates a country that reports more than 500 new Covid-19 infections per 28 days per 100,000 people.Iceland was added to the list...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

How did 10% of passengers to Holland from South Africa arrive with Covid when they all had NEGATIVE tests? Alarm as suspected cases of Omicron are reported in Germany, Australia and Czech Republic alongside confirmed UK and Belgium cases

Alarms were today raised after one in ten passengers coming into the Netherlands from South Africa this morning tested positive for Covid and a wave of suspected cases of the new super-mutant variant were spotted in Europe. Around 600 passengers arrived on two planes in Schipol Airport, near Amsterdam, from...
WORLD
TheDailyBeast

Germany Orders All Unvaccinated People Into New Winter Lockdown

Vaccine holdouts in Germany have been ordered into a new nationwide lockdown that will see them banned from entering all restaurants, bars, cinemas, gyms, concerts, and non-essential shops—including the nation’s traditional Christmas markets. The special measures for unvaccinated people were already in force in several German regions, but, on Thursday, outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel announced that they will be extended to apply to the entire nation. “Culture and leisure nationwide will be open only to those who have been vaccinated or recovered,” Merkel said. “We have understood that the situation is very serious and that we want to take further measures in addition to those already taken.” According to Reuters, almost 69 percent of the German population is fully vaccinated, but virologists have blamed an intense new fourth wave of the coronavirus pandemic on the unvaccinated. On Thursday, Germany recorded more than 73,000 new COVID infections and 388 deaths.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Italy reports 43 COVID-19 deaths on Sunday, 15,021 new cases

MILAN, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Italy reported 43 coronavirus-related deaths on Sunday compared to 75 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new reported infections fell to 15,021 from 16,632. Italy has registered 134,195 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak began in February last...
PUBLIC HEALTH

