Per Eagles reporter Josh Tolentino, RB Miles Sanders (ankle) says he is playing in Week 13 vs the New York Jets. (Josh Tolentino on Twitter) Given the fact that the Jets currently give up the most fantasy points to the RB position this is good news for all Sanders managers. The upside for Sanders will be in the RB 1 range on paper but will ultimately depend on how much the Eagles commit to using him. Something else to keep an eye out for is QB Jalen Hurts' ankle injury which could force the Eagles to rely even more on their RB's which could increase the volume for Sanders in a great matchup.

NFL ・ 8 DAYS AGO