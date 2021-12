Griffin caught three of four targets for 20 yards in Sunday's 21-14 win over Houston. Griffin actually ranked second on the team in targets behind Elijah Moore. The one pass he didn't catch was the most important ball thrown Griffin's way, as Zach Wilson extended the play and delivered a well-placed ball to the back of the end zone, where Griffin was unable to come down with a difficult, but makeable, catch. The veteran tight end plays a consistent but relatively minor role.

NFL ・ 11 DAYS AGO