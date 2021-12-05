ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Falcons' Fabian Moreau: Ruled out for remainder of game

CBS Sports
 5 days ago

(hamstring) is out for the remainder of Sunday's contest against the...

www.cbssports.com

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Will the Jaguars-Falcons game be on TV in your area?

Jacksonville will be back in action on Sunday looking for a win after dropping its last two games against the Indianapolis Colts and San Francisco 49ers. This time, the Atlanta Falcons come to town for the game that was added as the 17th game on the schedule, and while they sit at just 4-6 on the season, they still have an outside shot at the playoffs in an NFC that isn’t very strong beyond the top teams.
NFL
CBS Sports

Falcons' Jonathan Bullard: Out Week 12

Bullard (ankle) will not play in Sunday's game against the Jaguars, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official website reports. Bullard injured his ankle in the Falcons' Week 11 loss to the Patriots. His upcoming absence does not come as a surprise since he was sidelined at practice all week. Mike Pennel and John Cominsky figure to be in line for increased snaps at defensive end as a result.
NFL
Michael Rothstein
Kansas City Star

Jaguars rule out CB Griffin (concussion) against Falcons

The Jacksonville Jaguars ruled out starting cornerback Shaquill Griffin for Sunday’s game against Atlanta. Griffin is dealing with a concussion. Coach Urban Meyer also said Friday that running back James Robinson (heel/knee) and rookie cornerback Tyson Campbell (shoulder) are good to go and will start. He added that center Brandon Linder and tight end James O’Shaughnessy will be activated from injured reserve and are expected to play.
NFL
The Falcoholic

Growing Falcons deserve time to figure things out

Even when the Atlanta Falcons win these days, it still feels like a loss, at least if you have a Twitter account. If you don’t, spare yourself from the ninth level of Dante’s Falcony Inferno. If you’re just watching the game itself, you reasonably see a Falcons team in transition, one that can flash and frustrate in equal measure. They’re not world-beaters, but they can win games. They’re not ready to compete against the best in the league, but they’re not bad enough to lose to the Jacksonville Jaguars. They’re figuring things out, but they’re not there yet.
NFL
buccaneers.com

2021 Game Preview: Buccaneers-Falcons, Week 13

The NFL's playoff stretch run has begun in earnest, and Sunday's game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Atlanta Falcons has real postseason implications for both teams, albeit of different sorts. The Buccaneers have a solid three-game lead over Atlanta (and New Orleans) in the NFC South and are chasing one of the top seeds in the NFC. And the Falcons, despite a 5-6 record and a -103 scoring differential are very much alive in the Wild Card race. Contests between the Buccaneers and Falcons tend to get pretty intense, and this one will not be lacking for motivation on both sides.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Update: Jaguars TE Dan Arnold ruled OUT vs. Falcons with knee injury

Jacksonville’s pass-catching corps really can’t catch a break. On the third play of the second quarter in Sunday’s game against the Atlanta Falcons, tight end Dan Arnold made a nine-yard catch but was slow to get up after being hit on the play. He exited the game, and he is listed as questionable to return in the second half, per the Jaguars PR Twitter account.
NFL
buccaneers.com

Buccaneers-Falcons Injury Report Dec. 3: Jordan Whitehead, Jaelon Darden Ruled Out

The Buccaneers listed 12 players on their final injury report of Week 13 but have ruled only two players out with another three listed as questionable for Sunday's game in Atlanta. Wide receiver Jaelon Darden is still in concussion protocol while safety Jordan Whitehead had a calf injury pop up on the injury report on Thursday. Both players have been ruled out by Head Coach Bruce Arians on Friday.
NFL
AllBucs

Bruce Arians Rules Two Buccaneers Out vs. Falcons

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach ruled safety Jordan Whitehead and wide receiver/returner Jaelon Darden out of this Sunday's Week 13 matchup with the Atlanta Falcons on Friday. Darden, the Buccaneers' fourth-round pick in the most recent NFL Draft, has spent the week in the NFL concussion protocol after suffering his injury against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 13. Whitehead, meanwhile, was added to the Bucs' injury report on Thursday with a calf ailment.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Falcons give concerning update on Calvin Ridley

Atlanta Falcons star wide receiver Calvin Ridley has been away from the team since late October while he deals with mental health struggles. The Falcons placed the 26-year-old on the non-football injury list earlier this season. As of Monday, Ridley is eligible to be activated and return to the team,...
NFL
FanSided

Atlanta Falcons all-time great passes away at the age of 77

If there is one thing the Atlanta Falcons have not been known for during their history, it is having dominant pass rushers. In their 50 plus years of being a team, they have struggled to find dominant sack artists. However, they have had a couple through the years, and sadly...
NFL
92.7 The Block

Carl Dukes: Cam Newton Will Be Ready on Sunday

It is officially due or die time for the Carolina Panthers, and maybe Matt Rhule. Carolina is coming off their scheduled by week, sitting at 5-7, and just recently fired their offensive coordinator, Joe Brady. Even with being two games below .500, the Panthers are only 1 game out of the final playoff spot in the NFC heading into Sunday's matchup with the Atlanta Falcons. Atlanta brings with them a 5-7 record as well, and have won all of their games away from Atlanta, including winning in London earlier this season. It is well documented that Panthers QB, who is...
NFL
The Falcoholic

Falcons vs. Bucs: Who was the MVP of the game?

How you feel about this game probably depends on the expectations you had coming in. If, like me, you felt Atlanta would be outclassed and beat up, this was a better performance than expected. If you had any hope for a win then you’re probably feeling differently. Sometimes finding an MVP is less about the stats and performance and more about how they made you feel. Here are my candidates coming out of that Falcons loss.
NFL

