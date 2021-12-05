Falcons' Fabian Moreau: Ruled out for remainder of game

Even when the Atlanta Falcons win these days, it still feels like a loss, at least if you have a Twitter account. If you don’t, spare yourself from the ninth level of Dante’s Falcony Inferno. If you’re just watching the game itself, you reasonably see a Falcons team in transition, one that can flash and frustrate in equal measure. They’re not world-beaters, but they can win games. They’re not ready to compete against the best in the league, but they’re not bad enough to lose to the Jacksonville Jaguars. They’re figuring things out, but they’re not there yet.

NFL ・ 10 DAYS AGO