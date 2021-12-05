ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

Council President Pro Tempore Sheng Thao Introduces Immediate Police Hiring Plan to Address OPD Vacancies, Crime Surge, 911 Response Time

By Oakland Post
postnewsgroup.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCalling Oakland’s efforts to fill its 60 vacant police officers’ positions, “an unacceptable failure,” City Council President Pro Tempore Sheng Thao introduced on Wednesday a new hiring incentive program for the Oakland Police Department (OPD) that will focus on immediately filling officer vacancies. The program will provide significant cash...

