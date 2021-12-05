ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chris Cuomo was accused of harassment days before CNN firing

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
 5 days ago

Attorney Debra Katz said Sunday her client was the victim of “serious sexual misconduct” by Cuomo and that she had contacted CNN about the woman’s allegations on Wednesday.

