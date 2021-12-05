Bipartisan tributes pour in honoring Bob Dole

Senator Robert Joseph Dole, 98, of Washington D.C. and former Russell, Kansas, native, died on Sunday, December 5, 2021, in Washington D.C. Loved as a man of the people and a leader of Americans of every stripe, Bob Dole lived the American dream. If the last century was the American Century, Bob Dole’s life personified it. He emerged from humble beginnings in Kansas to become a war hero, a giant of the U.S. Senate and the Republican nominee for President.

