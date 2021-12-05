ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka, KS

Bipartisan tributes pour in honoring Bob Dole

Hays Post
Hays Post
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

TOPEKA—U.S. leaders and many others are mourning the loss of former Senate...

hayspost.com

Comments / 0

Related
Hays Post

🎥WWII Memorial ceremony honoring Bob Dole

WASHINGTON (AP) — Bob Dole is being honored with a private service at Washington National Cathedral and a public one at the World War II Memorial a day after lying in state at the U.S. Capitol, where President Joe Biden and top leaders from both parties saluted a “giant in our history."
WASHINGTON, DC
Hays Post

🎥Bob Dole remembered as 'giant of our time and of all time'

WASHINGTON (AP) — Bob Dole was honored Friday at Washington National Cathedral as top leaders from both parties gathered to display the kind of bipartisanship now rare in modern government, a tribute to the longtime Kansas senator’s ability to practice bare-knuckle politics without losing an overriding sense of civility.
U.S. POLITICS
Hays Post

Dole memorial services include events in DC, Russell and Topeka

WASHINGTON (AP) —Bob Dole will be honored Friday in a private memorial service attended by President Joe Biden as well as a public service at the World War II Memorial in Washington before the casket of the former presidential candidate and decorated soldier travels to Kansas for events in his hometown and the state capital.
RUSSELL, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
City
Topeka, KS
Topeka, KS
Government
Local
Kansas Government
Hays Post

🎥 Members of the Kan. delegation honor Dole at WWII Memorial

On Wednesday morning, a group of current and former Kansas lawmakers honored Bob Dole at the WWII memorial. The service ended just before 8a.m. Click below to watch a replay of their comments. The current Kansas congressional delegation participated as well as Former Senator Pat Roberts, and Former Congressman Kevin...
KANSAS STATE
Hays Post

MORAN: The people of Russell, Kansas, helped shape Bob Dole

In the summer of 1945, a worried Bina Dole in Russell, Kansas, called my grandma, who with my grandpa lived in rural Russell County, searching for news about her son. My dad, an Army sergeant, was also serving in Italy, and Bina shared over their party line she hoped my dad could learn more about Bob, who was gravely wounded.
KANSAS STATE
Hays Post

Sen. Robert Joseph Dole, 1923-2021

Senator Robert Joseph Dole, 98, of Washington D.C. and former Russell, Kansas, native, died on Sunday, December 5, 2021, in Washington D.C. Loved as a man of the people and a leader of Americans of every stripe, Bob Dole lived the American dream. If the last century was the American Century, Bob Dole’s life personified it. He emerged from humble beginnings in Kansas to become a war hero, a giant of the U.S. Senate and the Republican nominee for President.
RUSSELL, KS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elizabeth Dole
Person
Bob Dole
Hays Post

Kan. congresswoman joins Pres. Biden on Air Force One trip

WASHINGTON —Two Kansas City area Democrat representatives will join President Biden on Air Force One for Wednesday's trip to Kansas City. Kansas 3rd District congresswoman Sharice Davids and Missouri 5th District congressman Emanuel Cleaver posed on the tarmac at Joint Base Andrews before boarding Air First One. Davids also...
KANSAS STATE
Hays Post

Workers across U.S. are in limbo over Biden's vaccine mandate

Tens of millions of workers across the U.S. are in limbo as federal courts have put President Joe Biden’s COVID-19 vaccine mandates affecting private companies on hold. On Tuesday, a federal judge in Georgia stayed a vaccine mandate for employers of companies that contract with the federal government. That follows similar nationwide suspensions of Biden administration mandates for employees of larger private companies and certain health care workers.
LABOR ISSUES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republican
Hays Post

Congressional leaders reach deal to hike debt limit again

WASHINGTON (AP) — Congressional leaders reached an elaborate deal Tuesday that will allow Democrats to lift the nation’s debt limit without any votes from Republicans, likely averting another last-minute rush to avoid a federal default. Hours later, the House passed legislation overwhelmingly along party lines that kicked off a multi-step process.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Hays Post

Hays Post

Hays, KS
14K+
Followers
12K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Hays, Kansas Online News Source: News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in northwest Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Press Association. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://hayspost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy