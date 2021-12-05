Olivia Rodrigo Soars in Sheer Bow Dress and Platform Mary Janes at Variety Hitmaker’s Brunch

Olivia Rodrigo gave darling bows an edgy makeover at Variety’s Hitmakers Brunch in Los Angeles, California. The City Market Social event honored the musical artists behind the year’s most popular songs, including Lil Nas X, Billie Eilish and Lana Del Rey. Rodrigo was presented with the Songwriter of the Year Award by Avril Lavigne, due to the hit songs from her debut album “Sour.”

The “Good 4 U” singer’s outfit was purely punk, featuring a black minidress by Calvin Luo. The slim-fitting number featured a silky texture and thin straps tied in knotted bows. The dress was made bold with a statement green bow featuring black edges and a silver lock accent across the front. The singer’s dress was layered over a black mesh Tank Air top for a long-sleeved appearance, and accessorized with sparkling Nino Bibilauri drop earrings for added glamour.

For footwear, Rodrigo wore one of the season’s top trends — platform Mary Jane heels — by Nodaleto. Her Bulla Marietta style included black velvet uppers as well as rounded toes, thick platform soles and 4.5-inch flared platform heels. The style coordinated with her accessories through thin straps on each shoe, topped with a small crystal buckle. When layered over sheer black Wolford socks and paired with her dress, Rodrigo’s outfit was distinctly grunge with a dose of early 2000s party style. Rodrigo’s shoes retail for $738 on MyTheresa.com .

Mary Jane shoes are one of the year’s trends that have grown from the popularity of ’90s and early 2000’s fashion. Most styles feature the original version’s classic buckled strap and rounded toes. However, newer pairs from brands like Steve Madden, Circus by Sam Edelman and Mix No. 6 have revamped the shoe with platform soles and either block or stiletto heels. Stars like Ashley Benson, Sadie Sink and Charli D’Amelio have also been seen in pairs by Saint Laurent, Miu Miu and Dolls Kill this season.

When it comes to shoes, the “Brutal” singer frequently wears pairs that complement her edgy style. Black leather combat and knee-high boots by Dr. Martens, Naked Wolfe and Magda Butrym are some of her go-to styles, as well as sneakers by Vans and Converse. Her statement footwear also includes chunky platform boots and brogues by Miu Miu, Marc Jacobs and T.U.K. For more formal occasions, she can be seen in heeled styles by Giuseppe Zanotti, Nicholas Kirkwood, Sies Marjan and other high-end brands.

