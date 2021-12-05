ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Olivia Rodrigo Soars in Sheer Bow Dress and Platform Mary Janes at Variety Hitmaker’s Brunch

By Aaron Royce
Footwear News
Footwear News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21pszN_0dEnC8Sg00

Olivia Rodrigo gave darling bows an edgy makeover at Variety’s Hitmakers Brunch in Los Angeles, California. The City Market Social event honored the musical artists behind the year’s most popular songs, including Lil Nas X, Billie Eilish and Lana Del Rey. Rodrigo was presented with the Songwriter of the Year Award by Avril Lavigne, due to the hit songs from her debut album “Sour.”

The “Good 4 U” singer’s outfit was purely punk, featuring a black minidress by Calvin Luo. The slim-fitting number featured a silky texture and thin straps tied in knotted bows. The dress was made bold with a statement green bow featuring black edges and a silver lock accent across the front. The singer’s dress was layered over a black mesh Tank Air top for a long-sleeved appearance, and accessorized with sparkling Nino Bibilauri drop earrings for added glamour.

For footwear, Rodrigo wore one of the season’s top trends — platform Mary Jane heels — by Nodaleto. Her Bulla Marietta style included black velvet uppers as well as rounded toes, thick platform soles and 4.5-inch flared platform heels. The style coordinated with her accessories through thin straps on each shoe, topped with a small crystal buckle. When layered over sheer black Wolford socks and paired with her dress, Rodrigo’s outfit was distinctly grunge with a dose of early 2000s party style. Rodrigo’s shoes retail for $738 on MyTheresa.com .

Mary Jane shoes are one of the year’s trends that have grown from the popularity of ’90s and early 2000’s fashion. Most styles feature the original version’s classic buckled strap and rounded toes. However, newer pairs from brands like Steve Madden, Circus by Sam Edelman and Mix No. 6 have revamped the shoe with platform soles and either block or stiletto heels. Stars like Ashley Benson, Sadie Sink and Charli D’Amelio have also been seen in pairs by Saint Laurent, Miu Miu and Dolls Kill this season.

When it comes to shoes, the “Brutal” singer frequently wears pairs that complement her edgy style. Black leather combat and knee-high boots by Dr. Martens, Naked Wolfe and Magda Butrym are some of her go-to styles, as well as sneakers by Vans and Converse. Her statement footwear also includes chunky platform boots and brogues by Miu Miu, Marc Jacobs and T.U.K. For more formal occasions, she can be seen in heeled styles by Giuseppe Zanotti, Nicholas Kirkwood, Sies Marjan and other high-end brands.

Elevate your winter looks in black Mary Janes like Olivia Rodrigo.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DjFao_0dEnC8Sg00
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

To Buy: Steve Madden Twice pumps, $100 .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Uj1Wg_0dEnC8Sg00
CREDIT: Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue

To Buy: Kate Spade New York Marisol pumps, $198 .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NxnJ1_0dEnC8Sg00
CREDIT: Courtesy of Target

To Buy: Madden Girl Hollyy Mary Janes, $60 .

Click through the gallery to see Rodrigo and other Gen-Z stars’ most stylish looks.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Footwear News

Meghan Markle Stuns in Red Plunging Dress and Matching Slingback Pumps at Salute to Freedom Gala

Meghan Markle made a bold style move while arriving with Prince Harry at the Salute to Freedom gala at the Intrepid Museum in New York City. The Duchess of Sussex hit the red carpet in a red halter-neck Carolina Herrera gown. The style featured a cinched waistline and thigh-high slit, as well as a deep neckline and flowing skirt. Markle accessorized simply, pairing the bold piece with diamond earrings and a poppy lapel pin. The dress’ shape and silhouette were a sharp departure from her typical reserved style, but still remained elegant. For footwear, Markle went the colorful route and wore a...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Footwear News

Lady Gaga Takes a Risk in High-Slit Cutout Dress & 6-Inch Bronze Disco Heels After ‘House of Gucci’ Screening

Lady Gaga debuted a glamorously slick look for a “House of Gucci” screening this week. The Academy Award-winning actress stepped out in a sleek custom Et Ochs dress. The sleeveless brown number featured two front cutouts, as well as thin straps and a daring thigh-high slit. Gaga’s look was complete with a flowing train, adding to her outfit’s drama factor. For footwear, the “Rain On Me” singer donned a pair of her signature sky-high heels. The D’Accori Belle style featured a pointed-toe silhouette with thick platform soles, angular and slingback straps with metallic bronze leather uppers. The disco-worthy pair also included 5.9-inch heels,...
RETAIL
Footwear News

Jurnee Smollett Gets Risqué in Sheer Geometric Dress and Sharp Pumps at Guggenheim Gala

Jurnee Smollett took a sheer red carpet risk—literally—at the 2021 Guggenheim International Gala last night in NY. The “Birds of Prey” actress arrived in a black sheer dress. The sleeveless number featured a turtleneck silhouette, as well as a flared midi skirt with white tulle beneath it. Smollett’s dress also included a fully sheer bodice and was covered in geometric panels and embroidery, adding to its daring nature. Her look was complete with a sparkly bracelet, ring and earrings. Smollett grounded her look with a pair of black pumps. The classic style featured pointed toes, as well as shiny uppers, that sharply...
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
State
California State
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
Los Angeles, CA
Lifestyle
Cosmopolitan

Jennifer Lopez wore a mullet dress and we are completely obsessed

J.Lo has called it – mullet dresses are back, and honestly, we're kind of obsessed. Jennifer Lopez dropped the music video for her new single 'On My Way' from the upcoming romantic comedy, Marry Me, that she is set to star in. Wearing an array of chic ensembles in the video, in one of the shots she can be seen wearing a dreamy mullet dress (yep, the dress style we all have a love/hate relationship with, just like the infamous hairstyle), and we love it all over again.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Bossip

Who Looked More Bangin’ At The 2021 CFDA Awards?

As far as we’re concerned, Zendaya (and Law Roach) deserves all the awards!. Wednesday night Zendaya became the youngest person to ever take home the Fashion Icon Award at the CFDAs. For good reason too. We’ve literally NEVER seen her in an average look and we absolutely love the Vera...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Footwear News

Britney Spears Kicks Off Her 40th Birthday with Sam Asghari in Short Shorts and Bold Red Boots

Britney Spears began her 40th birthday on a high note, thanks to statement boots and a romantic getaway. The Grammy Award-winning singer snapped photos on a private plane with fiancée Sam Asghari. Spears dressed casually and comfortably for the occasion, pairing a white long-sleeved T-shirt with cutoff denim shorts. The bleached blue pair featured an acid-washed texture, as well as lightly distressed hems. Her ensemble was complete with black aviator sunglasses, ideal for travel. The musician also shared a sweet video of her posing with Asghari, prior to lift off. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Britney Spears...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sadie Sink
Person
Avril Lavigne
Person
Olivia Rodrigo
Person
Kate Spade
Person
Steve Madden
Person
Billie Eilish
Person
Ashley Benson
Person
Giuseppe Zanotti
Person
Marc Jacobs
Person
Lana Del Rey
Footwear News

Kelly Clarkson Wows in Plunging Blue Dress & Crystal Pumps on ‘The Voice’

For Kelly Clarkson‘s lastest appearance on NBC’s “The Voice,” the iconic singer and judge brightened up the room in a colorful blue gown with crystal details, plus pearls draped around her neck and sparkling heels. The host of “The Kelly Clarkson Show” donned a satiny blue tiered gown featuring long sleeves, a plunging neckline with a ruffled collar and a crystal waist belt from Monique Lhuillier. She styled the vibrant gown with a dramatic pearl necklace with an embellished choker design as well as some rings and earrings. For shoes, the 39-year-old hitmaker selected a pair of glittering pointy-toed silver pumps from celeb-loved designer Amina Muaddi. Clarkson has become known for her glamorous looks on the singing competition show and often opts for gowns in bright colors and bold prints. Just a couple of weeks ago, she donned an attention-grabbing hot pink Jenny Packham gown embellished with beading and feathers. Shop Amina Muaddi pumps with sparkling details below. To Buy: Amina Muaddi Gilda Embellished Satin Sandals, $921; mytheresa.com To Buy: Amina Muaddi Dory Glass Mules, $1,301; harrods.com To Buy: Amina Muaddi Emili Crystal-Embellished Satin Mules, $1,210; modaoperandi.com Flip through the gallery to see Kelly Clarkson’s style evolution through the years. 
CELEBRITIES
whowhatwear

Jennifer Aniston and J.Lo Both Wore the Denim Trend I'm Replacing Skinnies With

I wouldn't say that Jennifer Aniston and Jennifer Lopez have similar personal styles. The latter's tends to be much more bold and experimental. But here they are wearing identical outfit formulas in the same week in the same city. Who would have thought? They were both photographed in Los Angeles wearing black turtleneck sweaters, flared jeans, and top-handle bags. Are you taking notes yet?
LOS ANGELES, CA
la-story.com

Model WINNIE HARLOW Wears ZUHAIR MURAD COUTURE to 49th American Music Awards!

WINNIE HARLOW Wears ZUHAIR MURAD COUTURE to 49th Annual American Music Awards!. You should remember model Winnie Harlow. She’s often at various red carpet events. She attended the 2021 American Music Awards here in Los Angeles on Sunday (11/21/21). Here’s Winnie’s outfit:. Fashion model Winnie Harlow glittered at this evening’s...
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

Lady Gaga Rocks Sexy Black Velvet Halter Gown With Sheer Top At ‘House Of Gucci’ NYC Premiere

Lady Gaga looked glam in a custom Giorgio Armani halter gown at the premiere of ‘House of Gucci’ in New York. Father, son and house of Giorgio Armani: Lady Gaga dazzled in a custom Armani velvet gown at the premiere of House of Gucci in New York on Tuesday, Nov. 16. The singer, 35, looked like Hollywood glamour personified in the ensemble that featured a tulle and crystal halter top. The pièce de résistance? An extravagant, oversized bow situated on her neck.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Dress#Mytheresa Com
Footwear News

Mary J. Blige Goes Glam in White Suit, Diamonds, Feathered Coat & Pointy Boots at ‘Power Book ll: Ghost’ Premiere

Mary J. Blige stepped out in a glamorous white outfit to walk the red carpet last night at the NYC premiere of her Starz show “Power Book ll: Ghost.” Wearing head-to-toe white, the Grammy-winning artist donned a long feather-covered coat over a sleek white pantsuit completed with a tie. For shoes, she opted for a pair of ivory pointy-toed leather boots. Pulling things together seamlessly, Blige added some oversized silver hoop earrings and two massive diamond rings, one on each finger, which she showed off for the cameras. The 50-year-old hitmaker-turned-actress, who’s also known as the “Queen of Hip Hop & Soul,” has been making waves with show-stopping looks since she hit the scene in the early ’90s. Always one to have fun with her outerwear and footwear, she attended the Bottega Veneta spring ’22 fashion show last month wearing a $22,000 coat by the luxury label. Shop white leather boots for the winter season ahead. To Buy: Schutz Mikki Mid Leather Bootie, $148; schutz-shoes.com   To Buy: Jeffrey Campbell Shake-Ya Feather Over the Knee Boot, $320; nordstrom.com To Buy: Aldo Lille Mid-Calf Block Heel Boot, $180; aldoshoes.com Click through the gallery to check out Mary J. Blige’s red carpet style evolution.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Celebrities
shefinds

Lady Gaga Just Flashed Her Fishnet Tights In A Sheer Purple Gown On The Red Carpet—Her 'House Of Gucci' Premiere Look Is Unreal!

Lady Gaga pulled out all the stops for the London premiere of her highly-anticipated House of Gucci movie on Tuesday, November 9th, as she sashayed onto the red carpet in a show-stopping sheer purple gown fresh from the Gucci Pre-Fall 2022 collection. We really do mean fresh – it was hot off the runway, as it only made its debut during last week’s Love Parade show in Los Angeles!
BEAUTY & FASHION
mix929.com

Jennifer Garner says Ariana Grande looked “beautiful” in her ’13 Going on 30′ dress

Jennifer Garner approves of Ariana Grande’s take on one of her most famous 13 Going on 30 looks. On The Voice earlier this week, the singer paid homage to the 2004 rom-com by wearing the Versace dress Garner’s character, Jenna Rink, wears in the movie’s “Thriller” dance scene. In a new interview with People, Garner says she messaged Ari after seeing the tribute.
CELEBRITIES
Fox News

Paris Hilton stuns in hot pink wedding dress for carnival-themed after party: photos

Paris Hilton tied the knot to Carter Reum on Thursday but the couple's wedding festivities continued into Friday with a neon, carnival-themed after party in Santa Monica. Paris, known for her many bright and bold fashion statements, did not disappoint when stepping out in a hot pink gown for the occasion at the Santa Monica Pier. She accessorized her look with a matching neon pink veil and boots.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Saweetie Sparkles in Bedazzled Bodysuit and Strappy Heels at 2021 Jingle Ball

Saweetie gleamed on stage at the 2021 KIIS FM Jingle Ball, serving audiences a phenomenal performance with an equally phenomenal look. The ball celebrates all things music, bringing together some of music’s most talented acts, and with them, their most extravagant looks. From Kpop hit BTS to TikTok sensation Doja Cat, this ball has it all. The rapper stepped on stage in a glittery pink bodysuit that channeled Lady Gaga’s own signature looks. Entirely embellished with crystals, the piece also featured subtle draped details at the hips for a romantic touch. Saweetie completed her ensemble with bedazzled fishnet tights, large, glittering hoop...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Footwear News

69K+
Followers
12K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Footwear News is a leading shoe magazine bringing you the latest in shoe industry business, trends, runway and street fashion as well as key influencers.

 https://footwearnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy