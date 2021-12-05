ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Cool Grey 11s And Yeezy Foam Runner Headline This Week’s Best Releases

By Michael Le
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs we begin to wrap up yet another year (and our presents as well), the sneaker releases have only picked up in momentum. adidas YEEZY and Jordan Brand both have a ton on the way this month, the most exciting of which are due to land later this week....

Adidas Yeezy 500 "Ash Grey" Release Date Unveiled: Photos

When Kanye West was going through his dad shoe phase back in 2017, one of the silhouettes to come out of that was the Adidas Yeezy 500. This model debuted in the "desert rat" colorway and fans immediately realized just how great of a sneaker it is. From there, numerous new colorways made their way to the market, and to this day, the AdidasYeezy 500 remains one of the best shoes in the Yeezy library. In 2021, a lot of new offerings have come out, and this weekend, yet another is set to drop.
Jordan Brand Revives the Classic Air Jordan 11 "Cool Grey" In This Week's Best Footwear Drops

School is almost out for winter break, the weather is starting to drastically become colder and everyone is starting to really delve into the festive spirit for the upcoming Christmas and New Year holidays. And in case you were thinking of blessing a friend, loved one or family member with some new kicks this holly jolly season you’re in luck because all of your favorite footwear brands like Jordan Brand,
The Air Jordan 1 XQ aka Xing Qi, One Of The Rarest Releases Ever, Is Dropping For A Third Time

Third time a charm? One of the rarest Air Jordan releases in history was this exclusive Air Jordan 1 that dropped exclusively in China. The Air Jordan 1 XQ aka Xing Qi was first created to celebrate the opening of Nike retail stores in Shanghai, Beijing, Guangzhou & Shenyang. Part of a large XQ collection, which included 23 Classic XQ, 2 tees, a hat and a messenger bag, the Air Jordan 1 XQ was rumored to be limited to a measly 240 pairs and featured white, black, red, and gold with elegant embroidery on the mid-panel. In 2013, the Air Jordan 1 XQ released yet again, but with Nike Air on the tongue label.
The 20 Best Dad Shoes You Can Wear Anywhere

Dad shoes are a vibe. They’re functional, clunky, super-soft, and hell, they’re even ugly. That’s the whole thing. Dad shoes are anti-fashion to the point of being the height of fashion and that’s just the way it is. Dad sneakers, specifically, are pretty hard to miss. They’re those mostly white, orthopedic-looking sneakers that are easy on bunions. They basically scream, “I have plantar fasciitis” and we love them for that. They’re a real ’90s vibe, especially when paired with the straight-leg jeans and a brightly colored shirt of your choosing. Dad shoes have a history like many trends do. They were...
Nike’s iconic ‘Cool Grey’ Jordan 11 sneaker is taking over ‘Fortnite’

Shortly after Nike and Roblox created Nikeland, a Swoosh-branded digital world, Jordan Brand is reuniting with Fortnite to commemorate the long-awaited return of the Air Jordan 11 “Cool Grey.” The sneaker’s reissue — only its third since it was first released in 2001 — falls on its 20th anniversary, and is a serious event for Jordan collectors.
Jordan Point Lane ‘Cool Grey’ Coming Soon

With the release of the Air Jordan 11 ‘Cool Grey’ just around the corner, Jordan Brand will also drop the Jordan Point Lane in a similar colorway. The Jordan Point Lane was named after MJ’s mansion in Highland Park, Chicago. Combining classic retros, including the Air Jordan 11 which has the same tongue strip and ballistic nylon base. The Air Jordan 3 makes its way onto the shoe, which lands on the heel. The overlays on the panels, midsole, and outsole are inspired by the Air Jordan 6. Lastly, we have Nike Air branding on the heel and a translucent outsole.
Jumpman Zone and Air Jordan XI ‘Cool Grey’ coming to Fortnite

Fortnite is entering the Jumpman Zone and continuing the collaboration with the Jordan Brand. In celebration, one of Jordan's most iconic sneakers will be added to the game: say hello to the Air Jordan XI Cool Grey. The Jumpman Zone skill test. The Jumpman Zone will be available starting December...
Official Images Of The adidas YEEZY FOAM RUNNER “MX Sand Grey”

There’s no stopping Ye – the being formerly known as “Kanye West.” Whether in music or fashion, the 44-year-old has consistently proven that he will be the “last man standing.” On the adidas YEEZY front, the “DONDA”-artist continues to cement his legacy through propositions like the YEEZY FOAM RUNNER “MX Sand Grey” set to release on December 11th.
The adidas YEEZY SLIDE "Ochre" Receives Release Date

Following the release of the YEEZY SLIDE “Pure” and “Soot,” the footwear brand is set to debut a “Ochre” colorway sometime this year. The upcoming YEEZY model sees a lightweight and durable rubberized foam dipped in pale yellow, accented by deeper swirls to create a subtle marbling pattern. Straying from the usual EVA foam construction of the chunky slide, the “Ochre” release will feature a textured surface with adidas branding embossed on the footbed, along with soft uppers to offer extra comforts. A rugged outsole for added traction completes the look.
Jordan Swaps Red For Berry Pink In This Air Jordan 1 Mid

There’s no battling the “Chicago” colorway as the best Air Jordan 1 colorway made. While the Bulls-themed choice of colors gives it the attraction, it’s the color-blocking placement that make them such an eye-catcher on feet. This formula has worked for the Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG and the more accessible yet equally-coveted Air Jordan 1 Mid, and it just appeared in one of the most scintillating colorways yet.
Official Images Of The Air Jordan 1 “Bubble Gum”

This December, the Jumpman will have no shortage of Air Jordan 1s on offer. But before they close out the year with the “Patent Bred,” the brand will first deliver the “Bubble Gum” (AKA the “Atmosphere”) just days before Christmas. While it may adopt the same color blocking as the...
FPAR x Nike SB Blazer Low ‘Cool Grey’ Official Images

Japanese streetwear brand FPAR is back with its latest provocative collaboration with Nike. Standing for “Forty Percent Against Rights”, FPAR believes that once a work is altered beyond 40 percent, the rights to that work don’t exist anymore. Reflecting FPAR’s love for skating and their belief that skateboarding and a...
Hyper Jade Dresses This atmos-Exclusive Nike Air Max Plus

Earlier this morning, atmos took to IG to reveal two Air Max Plus colorways, one of which just so happens to be exclusive to the retailer. The pair in question is an ostensible nod to collaborations past and the boutique’s penchant for cool tones. While it may lack the beloved...
The Jordan Delta 2 Drops Its Lettering Yet Again For Its Latest Colorway

The Jordan Delta 2, despite offering sizable improvements over the original, hasn’t picked up quite as much traction as its Retro counterparts. But the silhouette is still continuing to pick up the momentum, dropping its letters once more for a colorway seemingly terracotta-inspired. Upon a first look at the shoe,...
This Nike Air Max 97 Golf Earns Its Stripes

While Nike has entirely exited the game of golf on an equipment standpoint, its footwear offerings have seen no signs of slowing done. As the 80s and 90s kids have grown into the game, the Swoosh has offered plenty of its iconic footwear in cleated form. The Air Jordan 4 is among the trendier options, with the Military Blue 4s and Bred 4s appearing in sport-ready mode, but the Air Max 97 is where the brand really put emphasis on with its quirky designs.
Where To Buy The KAWS x sacai x Nike Blazer Low “Purple Dusk”

While not the most-coveted collaboration of 2021, the KAWS x sacai x Nike Blazer Low in “Purple Dusk” is an important one, and releases on Friday, December 10th. First teased in early November, the upcoming sneakers serve as the latest three-way joint-effort pitched by Chitose Abe. Individually, the latest low-top Nike Blazer doesn’t offer anything that hasn’t previously been seen: exposed foam tongues and ankles join layered profile swooshes, tongue labels and midsole foxing, while Brian Donnelly etches his signature “XX” mark onto the lateral forefoot. On a macro-level, sacai’s ” Purple Dusk/Aqua/Pink/White”-colored project further demonstrates NIKE, Inc.’s commitment to allow select creatives from across the globe to reimagine previously-guarded sneaker designs; the late Virgil Abloh‘s work also tapped into this change in culture at the North American institution.
Where To Buy The Air Jordan 11 “Cool Grey” (2021)

In just a couple more days, the Air Jordan 11 “Cool Grey” will return for the first time since its last appearance in 2010. And though the colorway itself has persisted through the years, it’s never looked as good as it does on Tinker Hatfield’s beloved design. In honor of its 20-year legacy, the shoe’s 2021 Retro was made to better resemble the original pair from 2001, closing out the year with what could rival the “Bred” and “Jubilee” from the years prior.
