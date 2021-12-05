ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Kan. teen airlifted to hospital after ejected in violent pickup crash

Hays Post
Hays Post
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

FORD COUNTY—A Kansas teen was injured in an accident just after 3:30a.m. Sunday in Ford County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2000 Ford F250 driven by...

hayspost.com

Comments / 0

Related
Hays Post

NW Kansas woman hospitalized after SUV crash on I-70

RUSSELL COUNTY—A Northwest Kansas woman was injured in an accident just before 8a.m. Friday in Russell County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2004 Chevy Trailblazer driven by Cynthia C. Patterson, 31, Phillipsburg was eastbound on Interstate 70 five mile east of Russell. The SUV traveled off the roadway...
RUSSELL COUNTY, KS
Hays Post

Sheriff: 74-year-old Kansas woman dies from injuries in crash

SEDGWICK COUNTY —A Kansas woman died from injuries in an accident just before 9a.m. Wednesday in Sedgwick County. According to Sedgwick County Sheriff's Lt. Benjamin Blick, a Dodge Caravan driven by Donnelle Sholtess, 74, Wichita, was eastbound on 55th Street and entered the intersection without yielding to crossing traffic on Kansas 15. A southbound Mercedes Sprinter van driven by a 33-year-old man from Bel Aire struck the driver side door of the Dodge.
KANSAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
County
Ford County, KS
Ford County, KS
Crime & Safety
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
Ford County, KS
Accidents
City
Spearville, KS
City
Ford, KS
City
Dodge City, KS
Local
Kansas Accidents
City
Kansas City, KS
Hays Post

Kan. inmate attacked nephew of victim in Father's Day murder

SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating an assault on an inmate with a makeshift weapon in the Sedgwick County Jail by another inmate, according to Sedgwick County Sheriff's Lt. Benjamin Blick. Just before 2p.m. Wednesday, the suspect 39-year-old Jermall L. Campbell, who is in custody for First Degree Murder...
KANSAS STATE
Hays Post

SWAT team helps make arrest after 83-year-old Kan. man injured

SWAT teams from the Salina Police Department and the Kansas Highway Patrol were able to talk a Saline County man out of a residence east of Salina Wednesday night after an alleged domestic violence incident that left an 83-year-old man injured. According to Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan, deputies were...
KANSAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident#The Kansas Highway Patrol#Ems#Children#Khp
Hays Post

Police arrest 12-year-old for alleged threat at Kansas middle school

MANHATTAN —Law enforcement authorities investigating a suspicious "Discord chat" concerning a possible threat of violence at Eisenhower Middle School, 800 Walters Drive, Manhattan, have arrested a 12-year-old student of the Manhattan-Ogden USD 383 School District, according to the Riley County Police Department. Police have uncovered no evidence the student...
KANSAS STATE
Hays Post

Police work to ID suspect after chase, crash near Kansas park

HARVEY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect after a high-speed chase and crash crash near Roosevelt Park in Newton. Just after 4:30p.m. Tuesday, a police officer who was monitoring traffic on Meridian Road in Newton saw a Chrysler 300 going 67 mph in a 30-mph zone and weaving in and out of traffic, according to a media release.
KANSAS STATE
Hays Post

Police arrest 3rd suspect in Kansas apartment burglary

ATCHISON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas woman in connection with a crime reported in November. Just before 9:00AM on November 20, police responded to a burglary that had occurred at an apartment in the 200 block North 3rd in Atchison, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson.
KANSAS STATE
Hays Post

Police: Suspects in Kansas stole wheels, rims off rental car

RILEY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a reported theft involving a rental car in Manhattan. Just before 10:30a.m. Tuesday, officers filed a report for theft in the 5500 block of Skyway Drive in Manhattan, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. Hertz Rental reported a 32-year-old man...
KANSAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Accidents
Hays Post

Police: 2 teens shot in Kansas City high school parking lot

KANSAS CITY (AP) — Police in Kansas City are investigating after two teens were shot in a school parking lot as a high school basketball game was being played on the campus. The shooting happened Wednesday night at Ewing Marion Kauffman School on the south side of the city. Two off-duty police officers who were working security for the game reported hearing gunshots coming from outside the gym.
KANSAS CITY, KS
Hays Post

Police investigating alleged threat of violence at Kan. middle school

MANHATTAN —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspicious "Discord chat" concerning a possible threat of violence at Eisenhower Middle School, 800 Walters Drive, Manhattan, according to a report from the Riley County Police Department. The message did not give a specified time frame for the possible threat. At this...
KANSAS STATE
Hays Post

HFD: Apartment building fire started by cooking oil soaked laundry

On Dec. 9 at approximately 4:20 p.m., the Hays Fire Department was dispatched to a report of smoke coming from the laundry room at Midway Apartments 505 E. 20th in Hays. Upon arrival, fire crews found smoke coming from the laundry room. Crews entered the room and found cleaning cloths in a dryer that started burning.
HAYS, KS
Hays Post

Kan. deputies seize drugs, $2300 in cash during traffic stop

BARTON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect on drug charges after a traffic stop. Just before 4:30 a.m. Wednesday, Barton County Sheriff’s Office deputies stopped a vehicle near the intersection of Northeast 120 Avenue and NE 10 Road north of Ellinwood for an equipment violation, according to Sheriff Brian Bellendir.
KANSAS STATE
Hays Post

Police arrest Kansas man again after reported trespassing

ATCHISON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas felon on new charges after an arrest. Just after 8:30a.m. Monday, officers responded to the 1500 block South 8th Street in Atchison to investigate reported trespassing, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. Officers located a suspect later identified as 27-year-old Jason C....
KANSAS STATE
Hays Post

Judge considers criminal trial in Branson Duck boat tragedy

GALENA, Mo. (AP) — Three men who were charged after a tourist boat sank in Missouri, killing 17 people, will find out next year whether they will face a criminal trial, a judge said Thursday. At the conclusion of a two-day preliminary hearing, Associate Circuit Judge Alan Mark Blankenship...
BRANSON, MO
Hays Post

KBI: Silver Alert canceled, missing Kan. man found safe

MARSHALL COUNTY – The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office reported that 72-year-old Jim Knecht was located tonight in Nebraska. He is now safe. MARSHALL COUNTY –The Kansas Bureau of Investigation has issued a statewide Silver Alert for a missing 72-year-old Marysville man. The whereabouts of James “Jim” W. Knecht, 72, are...
KANSAS STATE
Hays Post

Hays Post

Hays, KS
14K+
Followers
12K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Hays, Kansas Online News Source: News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in northwest Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Press Association. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://hayspost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy