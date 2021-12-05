ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

Solar Tour Pit Stop #3: Earth’s Upper Atmosphere

By Miles Hatfield
NASA
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome to Earth’s upper atmosphere, where things get weird. Earth’s hottest (4,500 degrees F) AND coldest (-120 degrees F) temperatures. Lucky for us, the Sun’s most harmful rays don’t reach the ground. Instead they’re absorbed by Earth’s upper atmosphere....

blogs.nasa.gov

Comments / 0

Related
scitechdaily.com

Strange Things Happening in Earth’s Atmosphere: NASA Launches Rocket To Investigate Mysterious Area Above the North Pole

Strange things happen in Earth’s atmosphere at high latitudes. Around local noon, when the Sun is at its highest point, a funnel-shaped gap in our planet’s magnetic field passes overhead. Earth’s magnetic field shields us from the solar wind, the stream of charged particles spewing off the Sun. The gap in that field, called the polar cusp, allows the solar wind a direct line of access to Earth’s atmosphere.
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Earth#Space Dust#Sun#Twitter
LiveScience

TRAPPIST-1 solar system that's home to potentially habitable planets was not bombarded by rocks like early Earth

TRAPPIST-1 would be an unremarkable star if not for the scientific interest generated by its seven planets. Astronomers first spotted the new worlds, at least three of which might be habitable, in 2016. Now, a new study suggests that the way the TRAPPIST-1 planets orbit might reveal clues about their evolution and how frequently space rocks smashed into them in their formative years.
ASTRONOMY
The Independent

Nearby star is spewing ominous fireworks – and scientists say they are a warning to Earth

A star lightyears from Earth has been spotted spewing out ominous fireworks – and scientists say it should serve as a warning to humanity.The star, known as EK Draconis, is younger than our Sun but similar in size. Researchers watched as it ejected a blast of energy and charged particles that were far more powerful than has ever been seen coming from our Sun.But the new study suggests that such powerful blasts could be possible from our Sun.Such coronal mass ejections or solar storms happen regularly from our Sun. It shoots out clouds of hot particles that then hurtle through space...
ASTRONOMY
NottinghamMD.com

‘Potentially hazardous,’ massive asteroid 4660 Nereus to pass by Earth this weekend

NOTTINGHAM, MD—A massive asteroid will pass by Earth this weekend, and NASA has categorized it as “potentially hazardous.” The Eiffel Tower-sized asteroid, named 4660 Nereus, is 1,082 feet long/tall and will break into Earth’s orbit traveling at 14,700 MPH on Saturday, December 11, according to Space.com. The asteroid is expected to skim past Earth without making impact, thankfully, but categorizes … Continue reading "‘Potentially hazardous,’ massive asteroid 4660 Nereus to pass by Earth this weekend" The post ‘Potentially hazardous,’ massive asteroid 4660 Nereus to pass by Earth this weekend appeared first on Nottingham MD.
NOTTINGHAM, MD
The Independent

NASA's newest X-ray telescope rockets into orbit

NASA’s newest X-ray observatory rocketed into orbit Thursday to shed light on exploded stars, black holes and other violent high-energy events unfolding in the universe.SpaceX launched the spacecraft on its $188 million mission from Kennedy Space Center It’s called IXPE, short for Imaging X-ray Polarization Explorer. Scientists said the observatory — actually three telescopes in one — will unveil the most dramatic and extreme parts of the universe as never before.“IXPE is going to open a new window on the X-ray sky,” Brian Ramsey, NASA's deputy principal scientist, said this week.Operations should begin next month. NASA is partnering with the Italian Space Agency on the project. ___The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content. Read More Beyond Ukraine, plenty of issues for Biden-Putin talksBeyond Ukraine, plenty of issues for Biden-Putin talksNASA's 10 new astronauts: pilots, doctor, physicist, cyclist
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Facebook
NASA

Three Visitors Prepare to Launch to Station Live on NASA TV

NASA TV coverage now is underway for the launch of a veteran Russian cosmonaut and two Japanese private citizens to the International Space Station. Roscosmos cosmonaut Alexander Misurkin joins spaceflight participants Yusaku Maezawa and Yozo Hirano on the Soyuz MS-20 spacecraft launching from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan at 2:38 a.m. EST (12:38 p.m. Baikonur time). Launch and docking activities will air live on NASA Television, the NASA app, and the agency’s website.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
CBS Miami

New NASA Mission Will Help Unlock The Secrets Of Extreme Cosmic Objects

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Space is filled with interesting phenomena we don’t fully understand, but NASA is launching a mission early Thursday morning that hopes to make a dent in that by studying some of the most energetic, most dramatic, and most violent objects in space, such as black holes and neutron stars. The first X-ray mission of its kind, the IXPE spacecraft, hopes to uncover hidden details of our universe. On Dec. 9, NASA is scheduled to launch the Imaging X-ray Polarimetry Explorer, or IXPE spacecraft, which will help unlock the secrets to some of the most extreme objects in the...
MIAMI, FL
Shropshire Star

Solar Orbiter to perform risky flyby of Earth

The spacecraft runs the small risk of colliding with space debris as it approaches the planet. The Solar Orbiter will risk colliding into space debris on Saturday as it returns towards Earth for a flyby before starting its main science mission to explore the Sun. The manoeuvre will place the...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

Solar Orbiter risks damage as it flies past Earth’s blanket of space debris

The Solar Orbiter could crash into space debris as it flies around Earth this weekend.The spacecraft is flying past as it heads towards for its main work exploring the Sun.As it undertakes its flying visit, it will come very close. At its nearest, it will be only 460km from us, officially in low-earth orbit.That means that it could collide with the same blanket of space debris that has put the International Space Station at risk.The presence of the space junk means there is a small risk the Solar Orbiter may collide with it.But the journey to this region is not without danger either.The...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Hot Hardware

Russia's Reckless Space Missile Test Complicates Solar Probe Mission As It Preps An Earth Flyby

As the probe Solar Orbiter skims by Earth on its way toward the Sun, debris from the Russian anti-satellite missile test (ASAT) could endanger its mission. On November 15th of this year, a Russian ASAT destroyed an out of service Russian satellite. This left behind a field of orbital debris and the international space community enraged at what was called a reckless action by many. The crew aboard the International Space Station was directed to take refuge in radial modules until the threat of the ISS colliding with any of the debris was assessed and deemed to not be a danger. Now the probe Solar Orbiter is being watched closely as it begins its flyby of Earth on its way toward the Sun.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
LiveScience

Earth's earliest water may have come from solar wind and space rocks

Samples from asteroid Itokawa collected by a Japanese space probe suggest that Earth's water may have been created by the sun. This water may have rained on the fledgling Earth in the form of dust grains produced by the interaction of the solar wind, the stream of charged particles emanating from the sun, with various bodies in the solar system, a new study suggests.
ASTRONOMY
Phys.org

Strong winds power electric fields in the upper atmosphere, NASA's ICON finds

What happens on Earth doesn't stay on Earth. Using observations from NASA's ICON mission, scientists presented the first direct measurements of Earth's long-theorized dynamo on the edge of space: a wind-driven electrical generator that spans the globe 60-plus miles above our heads. The dynamo churns in the ionosphere, the electrically charged boundary between Earth and space. It's powered by tidal winds in the upper atmosphere that are faster than most hurricanes and rise from the lower atmosphere, creating an electrical environment that can affect satellites and technology on Earth.
ENVIRONMENT
Phys.org

Solar Orbiter flies by Earth before beginning final journey to Sun

The Solar Orbiter space probe had a brief encounter with its home planet on Saturday morning when it circled the Earth for the first and last time while executing a gravity assist to slow itself down before setting off for the Sun. Solar Orbiter launched in February 2020, and has...
ASTRONOMY
Florida Star

Sun-Sational Breakthrough: Some Of Earth’s Water Was Brought To The Planet By Solar Winds

The origin of water, which covers 70 percent of the Earth’s surface, has long eluded mankind, but scientists may have discovered that the sun is the unheralded source. Waves of charged particles from the sun, known as solar wind, changed the chemical composition of rocky grains of dust to produce water, according to a study published in the journal Nature Astronomy.
ASTRONOMY
Nature.com

Solar wind contributions to Earth's oceans

The isotopic composition of water in Earth's oceans is challenging to recreate using a plausible mixture of known extraterrestrial sources such as asteroids-an additional isotopically light reservoir is required. The Sun's solar wind could provide an answer to balance Earth's water budget. We used atom probe tomography to directly observe an average ~1"‰mol% enrichment in water and hydroxyls in the solar-wind-irradiated rim of an olivine grain from the S-type asteroid Itokawa. We also experimentally confirm that H+ irradiation of silicate mineral surfaces produces water molecules. These results suggest that the Itokawa regolith could contain ~20"‰l"‰mâˆ’3 of solar-wind-derived water and that such water reservoirs are probably ubiquitous on airless worlds throughout our Galaxy. The production of this isotopically light water reservoir by solar wind implantation into fine-grained silicates may have been a particularly important process in the early Solar System, potentially providing a means to recreate Earth's current water isotope ratios.
ASTRONOMY
New Scientist

Mysterious origin of Earth's water may be explained by solar wind

The sun’s solar wind may have played a key part in delivering water to Earth, solving a vexing mystery about where our planet’s seas and oceans came from. Studies of meteorites have found them to be surprisingly rich in water, suggesting that early in our planet’s history 4.6 billion years ago, incoming asteroids delivered water and allowed Earth to become the habitable world we see today. However, the composition of the water in meteorites doesn’t exactly match that of Earth’s: the extraterrestrial version contains more deuterium, a heavier form of hydrogen, indicating that there must have been another source of the water on our planet.
ASTRONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy