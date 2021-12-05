ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sources: Cristobal in ‘extensive discussions’ with Miami

By Peter Burke
wflx.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleManny Diaz may not be the head coach at Miami for much longer. Multiple sources told ESPN on Sunday that the school is in "extensive discussions" with Oregon head coach Mario Cristobal to become...

