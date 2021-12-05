ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sportscene analysis: Tony Watt v Kevin Nisbet

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSportscene pundits Neil McCann and Chris Iwelumo...

BBC

Sportscene Predictions: Amy Irons v The Pundits

Amy Irons failed to extend her unbeaten run to five weeks as former Falkirk and Dundee striker Rory Loy cruised to a comfortable win in the Sportscene Predictor. The BBC Scotland's The Nine presenter was 50-0 down after the first four games, and ended the weekend on the end of a 70-20 reverse after both her and her rival predicted correct outcomes.
SPORTS
Yardbarker

Celtic v Aberdeen – Kevin Clancy confirmed as referee

Celtic face Aberdeen on Sunday at Paradise with Ange Postecoglou’s side looking to bounce back from a disheartening late loss to Bayer Leverkusen on Thursday night. However, Celtic cannot dwell on what could have been in Germany, there is the small matter of the visitors from the North East to contend with and they certainly will not be an easy opponent.
SOCCER
fourfourtwo.com

Tony Watt’s fine finish earns Motherwell victory over Dundee United

Tony Watt’s sublime finish earned Motherwell a 1-0 victory over Dundee United at a sodden Fir Park. Watt curled over the head of United goalkeeper Benjamin Siegrist from the corner of the box in the 12th minute to consolidate his side’s position in the top six of the cinch Premiership.
SOCCER
Kevin Nisbet
Chris Iwelumo
Neil Mccann
Tony Watt
BBC

Hibernian 1-1 Motherwell: Tony Watt goal denies hosts rare home win

Scottish Premiership top scorer Tony Watt says he is back in love with football after he scored again for Motherwell to deny Hibernian a first home league win since September. Watt's clever finish was his ninth league goal of the season and cancelled out Kevin Nisbet's first-half volley. Jack Ross'...
PREMIER LEAGUE
#Motherwell
The Independent

Rangers face anxious wait to discover extent of latest Ryan Jack injury

Rangers boss Giovanni Van Bronckhorst is waiting to discover more about the nature and severity of Ryan Jack’s latest injury.The midfielder made three substitute appearances recently after coming back from a calf problem which required surgery and which had kept him out since February.Van Bronckhorst had hoped to give the 29-year-old more game time in the Europa League dead rubber at Lyon but the Scotland international pulled up in the final training session and will miss out on the trip to Tynecastle to play Hearts in the cinch Premiership on Sunday.The Dutchman said: “I don’t know if it is the...
SOCCER
