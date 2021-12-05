ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Union Pacific train derails in central Idaho

By Associated Press/KBOI
KATU.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Union Pacific train has derailed central Idaho. The train derailed about 1:30 a.m....

katu.com

Comments / 1

Related
KOOL 96.5

Train Derails in Hammett on Sunday

MOUNTAIN HOME, Idaho (KLIX)-A train went off the tracks early Sunday morning near the small community of Hammett. According to the Elmore County Sheriff's Office, emergency crews were called out at around 1:36 a.m. by Union Pacific (UP) for a train that derailed in Hammett near the highway crossover. Once on scene, deputies found out the two UP personal on the locomotive was not injured. The train had not been carrying any hazardous material and no leaks were found. The crash was contained to UP property. The company is investigating the derailment. The Idaho State Police, Glenns Ferry Fire and Rescue, and Elmore AMbulance Services all responded to the scene.
HAMMETT, ID
Mountain Home News

Train Derailment between Hammett and Mountain Home

It has been reported that early this morning there was a train derailment between Mountain Home and Hammett. We have reached out to the Elmore County Sheriff and Union Pacific. As soon as we have additional information we will update our reader's. Union Pacific Update**. “At about 1:30 a.m. MDT...
MOUNTAIN HOME, ID
WXIA 11 Alive

Train derails in Hiram

A derailed train is blocking roads in downtown Hiram. It derailed late Saturday night at around 10:30 p.m., according to Norfolk Southern.
HIRAM, GA
WOWT

Train derailment south of Omaha-metro

MILLS COUNTY, Iowa (WOWT) - 6 News was on the scene of a BNSF train derailment south of the Omaha metro Friday morning. There isn’t an exact time frame for the cleanup but BNSF crews plan on repairing the foundation and track. A BNSF spokesperson said they have contractors who regularly help with removing cars and righting the locomotives.
OMAHA, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Idaho State
Daily Telegram

Superior pushes for Union Pacific to repair rough railroad crossing

City officials are taking action to compel repairs at rough at-grade railroad crossings in Superior. The city’s public works committee adopted two resolutions Thursday, Dec. 2, to notify the Union Pacific Railroad Company of needed repairs at crossings on Catlin Avenue north of Winter Street and Winter Street east of Catlin Avenue.
SUPERIOR, WI
Benzinga

Union Pacific, BNSF Suspend COVID-19 Vaccine Mandates

Union Pacific and BNSF are both putting on hold requirements that all of their employees be vaccinated against COVID-19. The railroads had sought to issue companywide mandates because they are federal contractors and as a result, they needed to comply with a September presidential executive order requiring federal employees and contractors to be vaccinated.
INDUSTRY
rexburgstandardjournal.com

Will the earthquakes in central Idaho cause the Yellowstone volcano to erupt?

Seismic activity in central Idaho has been elevated for the past 20 months. These earthquakes are aftershocks of a magnitude 6.5 earthquake that occurred on March 31, 2020 — a classic example of a mainshock-aftershock sequence. The magnitude (Mw) 6.5 earthquake near Stanley on March 31, 2020, was the second-largest...
IDAHO STATE
klkntv.com

Train crew sent to hospital after derailment in Iowa

PACIFIC JUNCTION, Iowa (KLKN) – An empty coal train derailed Friday morning after striking the rear of a mixed freight train near Pacific Junction, Iowa. BNSF confirmed the derailment of 16 total cars around 7 a.m. on Friday. The crew from the empty coal train were taken to a hospital for evaluation.
IOWA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Union Pacific#Train Derails#Cars
kpic

I-84 westbound back open in eastern Oregon

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Interstate-84 in eastern Oregon is back open after road crews shut it down due to semi-trucks spinning out on the road. "An oversized load that was blocking both WB lanes and partially stuck on a section of guardrail was eventually moved off the freeway lanes using two tow trucks," Oregon transportation officials said.
MyNorthwest.com

Union Pacific railroad works to cut its carbon emissions

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Union Pacific railroad plans to expand its use of renewable fuels and explore using battery-powered locomotives in the coming years to cut its emissions of greenhouse gases. The Omaha, Nebraska-based company said Monday that it plans to cut its emissions of greenhouse gases 26% by 2030...
OMAHA, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Commodities
myeasternshoremd.com

Idaho man buys gyroplane, trains in QA for future adventures

STEVENSVILLE — David Gillmore, 62, of Shelley, Idaho, did his research before arriving in Stevensville back in August. Gillmore, a very successful private businessman, has always wanted to learn to fly. Flying has long been one of the safest ways to travel, but Gillman went a step further with his research. He discovered that flying a gyroplane, is actually safer than flying an airplane and/or a helicopter.
IDAHO STATE
KETV.com

Union Pacific announces plans to reduce emissions by 26%

OMAHA, Neb. — Union Pacific railroad plans to expand its use of renewable fuels and explore using battery-powered locomotives in the coming years to cut its emissions of greenhouse gases 26% by 2030. To do that, the railroad plans to increase the amount of biodiesel it uses to 10% of...
OMAHA, NE
Idaho State Journal

New Idaho Central Credit Union branch opens in Pocatello

A new Idaho Central Credit Union branch opened on Monday in Pocatello. The new branch at 515 E. Benton St., directly across from ICCU’s former location, features updated energy and security systems, three drive-thru lanes, a remote drive-thru, fresh new signage and tall windows and ceilings. The building’s interior design...
POCATELLO, ID
cowboystatedaily.com

Wild Mares Break Necks During Wyoming Horse Roundup

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Two wild mares died Sunday during the U.S. Bureau of Land Management’s wild horse roundup in the Rock Springs area, wild horse advocates announced. The American Wild Horse Campaign said that two wild mustang mares died on Sunday after breaking their...
eastidahonews.com

Large bull elk killed and left to waste in northern Idaho

PLUMMER – Idaho Fish and Game has received information about a 6×6 bull elk that was shot with a firearm and left to waste near Heyburn State Park in the Panhandle Region. Fish and Game is requesting the public to report any information about the incident. The investigating officer estimated...
94.9 KYSS FM

What City In Montana Is The Worst to Live In?

Many places in Montana are an absolute dream to live in. Whether you are into culture, scenery, or being low-key, there is something for everyone. The problem is, not every place in Montana is the best. 24/7 Wall Street came out with a list of The Worst City To Live...
MONTANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy