Union Pacific train derails in central Idaho

MOUNTAIN HOME, Idaho (KLIX)-A train went off the tracks early Sunday morning near the small community of Hammett. According to the Elmore County Sheriff's Office, emergency crews were called out at around 1:36 a.m. by Union Pacific (UP) for a train that derailed in Hammett near the highway crossover. Once on scene, deputies found out the two UP personal on the locomotive was not injured. The train had not been carrying any hazardous material and no leaks were found. The crash was contained to UP property. The company is investigating the derailment. The Idaho State Police, Glenns Ferry Fire and Rescue, and Elmore AMbulance Services all responded to the scene.

HAMMETT, ID ・ 4 DAYS AGO