With the MLB lockout looming, the Phillies squeezed in a deal:. Knebel had been linked to the Phils this week. He’s sort of a gamble based on his recent injury history. He was a 2017 All Star in Milwaukee but has only pitched 38 innings since 2018. He hurt his hamstring that year, and went on the DL before being sent to the minors. In 2019, he had right elbow soreness, then had Tommy John surgery and was ultimately DFA’d by the Brewers.

MLB ・ 9 DAYS AGO