As she sets her sights on running for Texas governor, Joy Diaz says, what Texas needs is “joy.” But she doesn’t quite literally mean herself. What she means is the promise of improved lives for everybody and that change is possible.Diaz, a 16-year journalist most known for her time at KUT’s Texas Standard, announced a run for Texas governor on Wednesday. A mother of two and Hispanic woman, she is running as a Democrat and wants to oust Gov. Greg Abbott from office, she told Austonia in an exclusive interview. But to get close to that goal, she'll first face-off...

TEXAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO