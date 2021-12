Melissa McCarthy is thought to have a whopping three homes in Los Angeles, but she has considered leaving them all behind to move to Australia. The Bridesmaids actress lives with her husband Ben Falcone and their two children, Vivian, 14, and Georgette, 11. But Melissa said even her family would be willing to relocate! Speaking of shooting Nine Perfect Strangers with Nicole Kidman, she told InStyle: "We were supposed to shoot in L.A., and, obviously, that wasn't going to happen. And in between cleaning grapefruits and laundry, I got a call asking what I thought about going to Byron Bay to shoot it. I said, 'I can't pick up a family during a pandemic. I can't even go down the street to a store.'

CELEBRITIES ・ 15 DAYS AGO