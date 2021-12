The racial gap in graduation rates for this year's bowl teams in college football has shrunk, with a study pointing to gains by Black athletes for pushing that improvement. The study by from The Institute for Diversity and Ethics in Sport (TIDES) at Central Florida reported that the overall Graduation Success Rate (GSR) for bowl-bound teams had increased to 81.3%, up from 78% for 2020. Yet the racial gap fell as the average GSR for Black athletes rose from 73.4% in 2020 to 78% this year while white athletes remained steady at 89.7%.

NFL ・ 4 HOURS AGO