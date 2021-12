For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. A federal COVID-19 vaccine requirement for health care workers was scheduled to start on Dec. 6, but a federal judge blocked the mandate on Tuesday. This comes less than two weeks after the Occupational Safety and Health Administration suspended the Biden administration's enforcement of the vaccine mandate for companies with 100 or more employees. The mandate for health care workers would require them to get their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Dec. 6 and the second dose by Jan. 4.

PHARMACEUTICALS ・ 9 DAYS AGO