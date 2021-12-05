ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Johnson & Johnson Stock (JNJ): $200 Price Target Reiterated By Credit Suisse

pulse2.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) have received a price target of $200 from Credit Suisse. These are the details. The shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) have received...

pulse2.com

Comments / 0

Related
pulse2.com

Southwest Airlines Stock (LUV): Why The Price Fell Today

The stock price of Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE: LUV) fell by 3.67% today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE: LUV) fell by 3.67% today. Investors are responding negatively to UBS analyst Myles Walton downgraded Southwest Airlines to a “Neutral” rating from a “Buy” rating with a price target of $50, down from a previous price target of $60.
MARKETS
pulse2.com

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock (REGN): Why The Price Increased Today

The stock price of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: REGN) increased by 1.79% today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: REGN) increased by 1.79% today. Investors are responding positively to a bullish research report. Wells Fargo analyst Mohit Bansal assigned Regeneron Pharmaceuticals a $750...
INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

Johnson Outdoors sales rise, beat expectations but profit declines as gross margin falls

Johnson Outdoors Inc. JOUT, +5.79% reported Friday fiscal fourth-quarter profit and sales that topped expectations, even as gross margin fell due to increased tariffs, inbound air freight costs and higher cost of goods sold. The outdoor recreation equipment company's stock was still inactive in premarket trading. Net income for the quarter to Oct. 1 rose fell to $6.9 million, or 68 cents a share, from $15.5 million, or $1.53 a share, in the year-ago period. The FactSet consensus for earnings per share was 65 cents. Sales grew 1.0% to $166.3 million, topping the FactSet consensus of $164.2 million, while cost of goods sold rose 7.6% to knock gross margin down to 41.1% from 44.7%. "Heading into fiscal year 2022, we remain focused on managing ongoing global supply chain pressures and related logistics constraints affecting our industry and the marketplace," said Chief Financial Officer David Johnson. "We're maintaining higher-than-normal inventory levels to meet demand for our products and we expect near-term margins to be impacted by the pressure on our supply chain." The stock has dropped 12.1% over the past three months while the S&P 500.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jnj#Johnson Johnson Stock#J J#U S Pharma#Eps
pulse2.com

RingCentral Stock (RNG): Why The Price Fell Today

The stock price of RingCentral Inc (NYSE: RNG) fell by 13.19% today. This is why it happened. The stock price of RingCentral Inc (NYSE: RNG) fell by 13.19% today. Investors are responding negatively to executive changes at the company. The company announced that Anand Eswaran is stepping down from his...
STOCKS
pulse2.com

Twilio Stock (TWLO): $375 Price Target From Barclays

The shares of Twilio Inc (NYSE: TWLO) have received a $375 price target from Barclays. These are the details. The shares of Twilio Inc (NYSE: TWLO) have received a $375 price target from Barclays. And Barclays analyst Ryan MacWilliams upgraded Twilio to an “Overweight” rating from an “Equal-Weight” while keeping the price target unchanged.
STOCKS
Benzinga

3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying

When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
STOCKS
pulse2.com

AMC Entertainment Stock (AMC): Why The Price Fell Today

The stock price of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC) fell by 8.93% today. This is why it happened. The stock price of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC) fell by 8.93% today. Investors are responding negatively to what was revealed in a Form 4 filing. The Form 4 filing...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Credit Suisse
NewsBreak
Johnson & Johnson
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
pulse2.com

SunPower Stock (SPWR): $27 Price Target From JPMorgan

The shares of SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ: SPWR) have received a $27 price target from JPMorgan. These are the details. The shares of SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ: SPWR) have received a $27 price target from JPMorgan. And JPMorgan analyst Mark Strouse downgraded SunPower to an “Underweight” rating from a “Neutral” rating.
STOCKS
pulse2.com

Mesa Air Group Stock (MESA): Why The Price Fell Today

The stock price of Mesa Air Group Inc (NASDAQ: MESA) fell by over 15% pre-market today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Mesa Air Group Inc (NASDAQ: MESA) fell by over 15% pre-market today. Investors appear to be responding negatively to the company’s fourth-quarter results. Financial...
STOCKS
Benzinga

5 Stocks To Watch For December 9, 2021

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:. Wall Street expects Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE: HRL) to report quarterly earnings at $0.50 per share on revenue of $3.22 billion before the opening bell. Hormel Foods shares rose 0.5% to $43.00 in after-hours trading. RH (NYSE: RH) reported...
STOCKS
TheStreet

Inflation Grips Stocks, Costco, Oracle & Broadcom Earnings Impress - Five Things You Must Know

Here are five things you must know for Friday, December 10:. 1. -- Stock Futures Steady Ahead of Inflation Data. U.S. equity futures edged higher Friday, but still appear on pace for a solid weekly gain, as investors brace for a key reading of consumer price inflation before the start of trading and track developments in coronavirus infections around major world economies.
STOCKS
pulse2.com

Energy Focus Stock (EFOI): Why The Price Surged Today

The stock price of Energy Focus Inc (NASDAQ: EFOI) increased by over 25% pre-market. This is why it happened. The stock price of Energy Focus Inc (NASDAQ: EFOI) – a leader in sustainable and human-centric lighting (HCL) technologies – increased by over 25% pre-market. This is a continuation of momentum as the company stock price increased by over 60% this past week.
STOCKS
pulse2.com

Yum! Brands Stock (YUM): $151 Price Target From Atlantic Equities

The shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE: YUM) have received a $151 price target from Atlantic Equities. This is why it happened. The shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE: YUM) have received a $151 price target from Atlantic Equities. And Atlantic Equities analyst Edward Lewis upgraded Yum! Brands to an “Overweight” rating from “Neutral.”
MARKETS
pulse2.com

Ford Motor Company Stock (F): Why The Price Increased Today

The stock price of Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) increased by 0.95% pre-market today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) increased by 0.95% pre-market today. Investors are responding positively to what was revealed during an interview of Ford CEO Jim Farley with Jim Cramer.
ECONOMY
MarketWatch

Peloton downgraded by Credit Suisse, which slashes price target to $50

Peloton Interactive was downgraded to neutral from outperform at Credit Suisse, as it lowered its price target to $50 from $112. Analysts led by Kaumil Gajrawala lowered their rating due to improving mobility and a return to in-person fitness after a strong 2021. The Credit Suisse subscriber estimate of 800,000 net adds is below company guidance between 1 million and 1.1 million, and Peloton has been increasing advertising and discounting more to fight slowing demand, which "change[s] the economic model." Peloton skidded 11% to $40.70 on Thursday, a day in which it received publicity for a plot twist in the "Sex and the City" revival.
STOCKS
pulse2.com

fuboTV Stock (FUBO): $28 Price Target From JPMorgan

The shares of fuboTV Inc (NYSE: FUBO) have received a price target of $28 from JPMorgan. These are the details. The shares of fuboTV Inc (NYSE: FUBO) have received a price target of $28 from JPMorgan. And JPMorgan analyst Anna Lizzul initiated coverage of fuboTV with an “Overweight” rating.
STOCKS
pulse2.com

Pfizer Stock (PFE): $54 Price Target From Barclays

The shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) have received a price target of $54 from Barclays. These are the details. The shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) have received a price target of $54 from Barclays. And Barclays analyst Carter Gould increased the price target from $44 while keeping an “Equal-Weight” rating on the shares.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

CVS Health raises dividend by 10%, to lift implied yield to above 2.2%

CVS Health Corp. said Friday it was raising its quarterly dividend to 10%, to 55 cents a share from 50 cents a share. The new dividend will be payable Feb. 1 to shareholders of record on Jan. 21. The drug store chain and health care services company's stock rose 0.3% in morning trading. Based on the current stock prices, the new annual dividend rate implies a dividend yield of 2.25%, which compares with the yield for the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF of 1.35% and the implied yield for the S&P 500 of 1.31%. CVS's stock has rallied 16.5% over the past three months, while the health care ETF has edged up 0.7% and the S&P 500 has tacked on 5.4%.
FINANCIAL REPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy