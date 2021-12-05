ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
You'll want to try these Windows 11 features

By Alison DeNisco Rayome
CNET
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWindows 11 arrived this fall with a redesigned interface and a bunch of new features aimed at streamlining your PC and helping you be more productive. Microsoft's new OS boasts options for easier virtual desktop and widget customization, a more integrated Microsoft Teams experience and support for Android apps, just to...

