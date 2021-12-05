More than $122K raised during 43rd Annual URS Telethon

(WDTN) — Through donations from WDTN viewers, members of the community, and corporate sponsors, $122,637 was raised for United Rehabilitation Services during the 43rd annual telethon.

URS helps disabled children and adults through occupational and physical therapies, special education programs, and job training. All of the money raised during this annual telethon supports those programs.

“Our services are so important to this community, and the community seems to recognize that. Thank you, Miami Valley!,” Dennis Grant, the Executive Director of URS, said.

Those who missed the telethon can still donate to URS. Visit their website to learn more.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.