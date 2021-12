When will Disney's newest animated film, Encanto, be streaming on Disney+? The 60th animated movie from Walt Disney Animation has been a hit with both critics and fans, and got off to a good start at the box office this weekend. People are already wondering when the film will be added to the Disney+ streaming service. Fortunately, they won't have to wait very long. Disney has an exclusive 30-day theatrical window for its movies, which means they can be on Disney+ just one month after their initial release. This will be the case for Encanto.

