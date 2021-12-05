ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Colts shutout Texans 31-0 as Jonathan Taylor rushes for 143 yards, two scores

By Charean Williams
NBC Sports
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Colts rebounded from a 38-31 loss to the Buccaneers last week to shut out the Texans 31-0 on Sunday. Indianapolis has won four of five to get to 7-6. The Texans fell to 2-10. Jonathan Taylor, the NFL’s leading rusher, had...

profootballtalk.nbcsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Colts RB Jonathan Taylor reaches historic feat that not even Walter Payton, Barry Sanders achieved

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor continues to bolster his resume for the 2021 NFL Offensive Player of the Year award. After an underwhelming performance in the Colts’ Week 12 home loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Taylor bounced back in convincing fashion against the Houston Texans. The second-year running back finished with 143 rushing yards and a pair of rushing touchdowns as the Colts cruised to a 31-0 win to clinch the season sweep over Houston.
NFL
USA Today

Opinion: Colts had Bucs beat until they forget they had Jonathan Taylor

INDIANAPOLIS – Looking back on this 38-31 loss to Tampa Bay on Sunday, Colts coach Frank Reich knows what he’d do differently:. Sorry, am I yelling? Happens sometimes when things get weird and the Colts are red hot and dominating the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and DeflateGate mastermind Tom Brady is about to lose right here in Indianapolis, and then everything changes and the Colts aren’t hot anymore but they won’t run the ball despite having the best running back in the NFL. And then finally, after 26 consecutive passing plays, the Colts remember their best player wears No. 28 and they start handing Jonathan Taylor the ball and they score easily, but it’s too little, too late, and the Bucs win.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carson Wentz
Person
Deon Jackson
NWI.com

Time to start looking at Colts RB Jonathan Taylor as an MVP candidate

If there's one thing we've learned in the NFL this season, other than it's totally unpredictable, it's that Jonathan Taylor is legit. Before Week 11, the people trumpeting him as an MVP candidate seemed to be just making a lot of noise. But what he did to Buffalo in a blowout win last week was the best individual performance in the league this year, and absolutely should have him in consideration as the league's best player in 2021.
NFL
saturdaytradition.com

Jonathan Taylor's remarkable streak snapped in loss for Indianapolis Colts

Jonathan Taylor had a strong game once again for the Indianapolis Colts, but his incredible streak of games hitting 100 yards was snapped in the loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. In Sunday’s game, Taylor posted 83 yards rushing and found the end zone with a game-tying touchdown late in...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texans#Colts#Buccaneers#American Football
FOX Sports

Brady, Buccaneers hit the road to take on Jonathan Taylor, Colts in Week 12

Week 12 of the NFL season features two powerhouse squads doing battle right out of the gate on Sunday. That's when the 7-3 Tampa Bay Buccaneers will take on the 6-5 Indianapolis Colts on FOX (1 p.m. ET). Both teams are coming off convincing wins in Week 11 — the Bucs dominated the New York Giants at home, 30-10, and the Colts went on the road and shut down Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills, 41-15.
NFL
Houston Chronicle

McClain: Jonathan Taylor is type of running back Texans need

If he’s not searching for a starting quarterback in the offseason, general manager Nick Caserio’s No. 1 priority should be finding a back to improve the NFL’s worst running game. A running back like Indianapolis’ Jonathan Taylor. Taylor comes to NRG Stadium on Sunday leading the NFL in rushing with...
NFL
wevv.com

Taylor's Two-TD Day Helps Colts Rout Woeful Texans 31-0

Jonathan Taylor ran for 143 yards and two touchdowns as the Indianapolis Colts rolled to an easy 31-0 win over the hapless Houston Texans on Sunday. The Texans turned the ball over twice in the first quarter and quarterback Tyrod Taylor was benched in the third quarter as Houston lost for the ninth time in 10 games.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Colts 31, Texans 0: Top 10 Observations

Another week, another loss for the now 2-10 Houston Texans as they're shut out 31-0 by the Indianapolis Colts. Here are our top 10 observations from this Sunday's loss ... It wasn't all doom and gloom. Linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill has been a consistent bright spot all season and today was no exception. He had 20 tackles, one sack, and three tackles for a loss. His 13 tackles in the first half are tied for the most in a single half in Texans franchise history.
NFL
Indianapolis Colts

Colts RB Jonathan Taylor Named AFC Offensive Player Of The Month For November

Jonathan Taylor on Thursday was named the AFC Offensive Player of the Month for November, and is the first player in Colts history to be named AFC Offensive Player of the Month in consecutive months. Taylor was named AFC Offensive Player of the Month for October. The NFL began awarding...
NFL
Houston Press

NFL Week 13: Colts 31, Texans 0 — Four Winners, Four Losers

As the Texans' skulked into the locker room, down 14-0 at the half against the Indianapolis Colts, what was left of the fans at NRG Stadium gave the team a healthy, audible round of boos. This is notable because the Texans evidently have fans that still care enough to boo the wretched product this team puts on the field every week.
NFL
Stampede Blue

Knee-jerk reactions: Colts shutout Texans 31-0

It’s an odd feeling, coming away from a shutout win with the feeling that that overall the game was kind of boring. This one had a strange flow. Kenny Moore intercepted Tyrod Taylor’s first pass and put the Colts offense in position to take an early lead. Another turnover, this time a forced fumble and recovery by the Colts defense, gave the offense another short field, but the unit came away empty after Michael Badgely missed a field goal try.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Colts shut out Texans, 31-0: Everything we know from Week 13

The Indianapolis Colts (7-6) shut out the Houston Texans (2-10) by score of 31-0 at NRG Stadium on Sunday. A total domination on all fronts for the second time this season, the Colts have now outscored the Texans 62-3 in their two games in 2021. It was the first shut out for the Colts since doing so against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 15 of the 2018 season.
NFL
Indianapolis Colts

By The Numbers: Colts 31, Texans 0 (2021 Week 13)

The Indianapolis Colts improved to 7-6 after defeating the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium, 31-0. Indianapolis scored 31 points against Houston marking the seventh time Indianapolis has eclipsed 30-plus points in a game this season. The seven games are tied for second-most in the NFL this season and tie for third-most games in a single-season in franchise history.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy