Alex Collins, Fred Warner are inactive for Seahawks-49ers game

Winning in Seattle is rare for the 49ers. Even with the Seahawks on a downward slope, they are still not to be overlooked. The 49ers are hurting with key players out, but then again what else is knew on that front? Deebo Samuel and Fred Warner will be missing in action when the red and gold takes the field. Both players out is a sting to the team, but at least the 49ers have experience navigating the offense without Samuel.

NFL ・ 7 DAYS AGO