‘The Power of the Dog’ Review: One of the Year’s Best

fangirlish.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBenedict Cumberbatch has crafted a niche for himself playing men who are both brilliant and boorish, men who put people off with their arrogance or disinterest in others. His character in The Power of the Dog fits right into this mold. The character also allows Cumberbatch many layers to explore, and...

fangirlish.com

Comments / 0

Insider

The 12 best movies coming to Netflix in December

Watch Netflix original Oscar contenders like "Don't Look Up" and "The Power of the Dog." There are also classics like "Closer," "Tremors," and "Minority Report." For kids, there's Dr. Seuss' "The Cat in the Hat." "The Power of the Dog" (December 1) Director Jane Campion's latest movie is a slow...
MOVIES
The Independent

Kirsten Dunst confirms she refused to speak to Benedict Cumberbatch on set of The Power of the Dog

Kirsten Dunst has confirmed that she “isolated” herself from Benedict Cumberbatch on the set of The Power of the Dog.In Jane Campion’s acclaimed dramatic film, which arrives on Netflix soon, Cumberbatch plays Phil, a cowboy who works on a ranch with his brother George (Jesse Plemons) in the 1920s.Dunst plays Plemons’ new wife, Rose, to whom Cumberbatch’s character takes an immediate dislike.Cumberbatch said last week that this on-screen animosity meant he was “repelled” by his co-star between takes.“I didn’t want to be really mean to Kirsten, but I needed to stay in character,” he said. “So I didn’t speak...
MOVIES
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Jane Campion's 'The Power of the Dog' is Benedict Cumberbatch's best performance yet

“Unnerving” isn’t a typical term of praise for a movie or a performance (or anything else, really). But consider it a compliment of the highest order when used to describe “The Power of the Dog,” Jane Campion’s magnificent sort-of Western, and the Benedict Cumberbatch performance that fuels it. Also consider it accurate: whenever Cumberbatch, who...
MOVIES
oscars.org

Weekend Watchlist: From Campion's 'The Power Of The Dog' To Biancheri's 'Wolf'

In theaters and streaming on Netflix: 'The Power of the Dog'. "One of the things we were interested in is the idea that the threat of physical violence is scary when it's obviously right in front of you, but psychological violence, there's no escape, because it's in your head. It's always with you," Power of the Dog DP and Academy member Ari Wegner told A.frame in an A.frame exclusive this week. Wegner's insightful thought motivates much of this neo-Western, directed by Oscar winner Jane Campion (The Piano) and starring Academy members Benedict Cumberbatch and Kirsten Dunst, along with Jesse Plemons. Cumberbatch—who supplies most of the aforementioned psychological violence—plays a rancher unhappy with his brother's (Plemons) marriage to a widow innkeeper, played by Dunst. Set in 1925 Montana, it's a pressure cooker of a family drama, based on a 1967 novel of the same name by Thomas Savage. Campion, who also wrote the film, won the Silver Lion for Best Direction in September in Venice.
MOVIES
Detroit News

'The Power of the Dog' review: Western lets Cumberbatch show his teeth

Benedict Cumberbatch plays one mean son of a gun in "Power of the Dog," writer-director Jane Campion's gritty Western about machismo and bravado on the Montana plains in the 1920s. Cumberbatch plays Phil Burbank, a rough and tumble rancher who verbally abuses anyone within earshot. The root of his anger...
MOVIES
The Spokesman-Review

What’s Worth Watching: ‘Queen of the Universe,’ ‘Yellowstone’ and ‘The Power of the Dog’

Hold on to that wig, Eurovision, because “Queen of the Universe” is coming for your gig. For the most part, “Drag” and lip-syncing go hand in hand. But in “Queen of the Universe” – a cross between “RuPaul’s Drag Race” and “American Idol” – drag performers from all over the world will face off in a live singing competition.
TV & VIDEOS
irvineweekly.com

Jane Campion’s The Power of the Dog: Repressed on the Range

The Power of the Dog, Jane Campion’s first feature in 12 years, is well worth the wait. A creepingly sinister drama set in 1924, the film is an exceptionally well-made yet conservatively restrained historical piece that casts a haunting shadow over the American West. Set in Montana (though shot in the rugged southeast reaches of New Zealand), it looks persuasively barren, matching the private desolation of the characters.
MOVIES
Deadline

Third Coast Review

Review: Four People’s Lives Are Inextricably, Devastatingly Linked in Somber, Sweeping The Power of the Dog

Jane Campion hasn’t made a feature film since 2009’s exceptional Bright Star, an ethereal and heartbreaking tale of poet John Keats and the woman he loved in the final years of his life. Her return to the big screen (in between, she wrote and directed the impressive murder mystery limited series “Top of the Lake”) is no less triumphant, the sweeping and poignant The Power of the Dog, the sort of film that reminds us what’s possible when a visionary filmmaker with a polished script works with craftspeople and actors all at the top of their game. Based on a novel by Thomas Savage, the film follows individuals tied together through family and marriage, as well as the sprawling ranch they all live and work on.
MOVIES
Cartoon Brew

Collider

‘The Power of the Dog’ Review: Jane Campion Creates a Magnificent Western from the Threads of Masculinity and Loneliness

How far is the distance between cruelty and kindness? On first glance, these concepts would seem to be polar opposites, but through the lens of Jane Campion’s stunning Western The Power of the Dog, we see that they’re frequently intertwined in a tragic confluence of intent and identity. Like the gorgeous vistas that permeate the backdrop of the film, we know that despite their beauty, these landscapes are treacherous and unforgiving to those who don’t know how to traverse them. In Campion’s hands, love is the deadliest weapon because it’s so beguiling, and to live in loneliness creates a desperate heartbreak where anything is possible. The emotions swirling around this masterpiece constantly bewitch and beguile the audience as we’re drawn deeper into the desires consuming the main characters. With incredible performances from Benedict Cumberbatch, Kirsten Dunst, and Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog is easily one of the best films of the year and a poignant examination of where we choose to leave ourselves vulnerable.
MOVIES
worldofreel.com

NYFCC Runners-Up; ‘The Power of the Dog’ Almost Won Best Film

I was doing a bit of sleuthing last night, asking around about what was in contention at the New York Film Critics Circle. Of course, the group doesn’t reveal the runners-up, but I personally know a few members from the group who were happy to divulge some details. First things...
MOVIES
filminquiry.com

THE POWER OF THE DOG: Jane Campion’s Solemn, Haunting Western is Among the Year’s Best

It’s been nearly a decade since Jane Campion made a film, and nearly three(!) since she broke onto the scene with the Acadamy Award-winning The Piano. But in all that time, with films like An Angel at My Table and Bright Star, she never lost her touch. And with The Power of the Dog, it’s clear she’s still got it; it’s a revelatory film, with incredible performances, a haunting soundtrack, and a take on gender roles that is among the most profound of any recent film. In a time where movies appear to have been finally making a comeback, it is one of the year’s best.
MOVIES
Deadline

‘The Power Of The Dog’ & ‘Lost In Space’ Lead Netflix’s Weekly Charts

As the awards-season buzz builds for Netflix’s The Power of the Dog, the western starring Benedict Cumberbatch led all films on the streamer this past week. Also starring Jesse Plemons, Kodi Smit-McPhee and Kirsten Dunst, the film from writer-director Jane Campion was streamed for 27.2 million hours during the week of November 29-December 5. The Power of the Dog hit the platform Friday. Holdovers snagged the next four slots on the chart, led by recent chart-topper Red Notice (No. 3, 25.4 million hours). They’re followed by the first-week films Single All the Way, 14 Peaks: Nothing Is Impossible, The Christmas Chronicles and The Christmas...
TV & VIDEOS

