20/20 interviews ‘West Side Story’ cast, director and the late Stephen Sondheim: How to watch with or without cable

“Something’s Coming: West Side Story – A Special Edition of 20/20.” airs tonight at 7pm on ABC. Watch this special ABC News event for free with a FuboTV subscription. In preparation for the upcoming film adaptation of the iconic musical, West Side Story, ABC News is sitting down with director Steven Spielberg for an hour-long special titled “Something’s Coming: West Side Story – A Special Edition of 20/20.” Included in this behind-the-scenes look are interviews with current stars (Ansel Elgort, Rachel Zegler, and Ariana DeBose), West Side Story veterans (Rita Moreno and Chita Rivera—both acclaimed for their roles as Anita), the legendary Stephen Sondheim, Tony-award winner Tony Kushner, casting director Cindy Tolan, and expert Puerto Rican historians. The special will also discuss the film’s relevance today, Spielberg’s fascination with the original Broadway show, and the reformulating of this classic musical for a new generation.
Comments / 0