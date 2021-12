In the last three games, someone on the field for the Giants offense has worn a No. 26 jersey with the surname "Barkley" emblazoned across the back. But in watching the man who wears that jersey, there is some debate as to whether he is the same Saquon Barkley whom the Giants fell in love with so much so in 2018 to make him the No. 2 overall pick in the draft, or if that's just a shell of that one-time dazzling runner.

NFL ・ 4 DAYS AGO